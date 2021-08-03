checkAd

Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Redemption of $1.3 Billion in Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today issued a notice of redemption to redeem $1.3 billion in principal amount of its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on August 17, 2021. This voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the outstanding Notes.

“Investing in the profitable growth of Macy’s, Inc. remains our priority. We are pleased that, as a result of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, especially over the past 16 months, coupled with a return of consumer demand, we are now well positioned to also focus on further enhancing our long-term financial stability and value creation,” said Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer of Macy’s, Inc. “As a result of the redemption of this long-term debt, we are firmly on track to be at or below our target leverage ratio, achieving an investment grade financial profile, by the end of the year. These actions further strengthen our balance sheet, allowing us to invest in our business to deliver strong and sustainable shareholder returns as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

Notes will be redeemed by the Company at a redemption price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date of August 17, 2021, plus the applicable premium due to holders of the Notes in connection with an early redemption. As a result of the early redemption, Macy’s, Inc. expects to record a pre-tax charge primarily related to the recognition of the redemption premium and other costs of approximately $185 million in its fiscal third quarter. This pre-tax charge will be excluded from Adjusted diluted earnings per share. In addition, Macy’s, Inc. expects to realize annualized interest expense savings of approximately $120 million. Neither the charge nor the interest expense savings was contemplated in the full-year 2021 expectations provided in May.

Notes are to be surrendered to U.S. Bank National Association in exchange for the payment of the redemption price as more fully described in the notice of redemption sent to the registered holders of Notes.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Redemption of $1.3 Billion in Senior Secured Notes Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today issued a notice of redemption to redeem $1.3 billion in principal amount of its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on August 17, 2021. This voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Macy’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results on August 19, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Macy’s, Inc. Names Maly Bernstein CEO Of Bluemercury
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Macy’s Launches ‘And Now This’ for the Fashion-Forward, Contemporary Shopper
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten