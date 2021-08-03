Iconix Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption Concerning its Outstanding 5.75% Convertible Notes

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has caused to be delivered a notice of full conditional redemption (the “Notice”) to the trustee of its outstanding 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notice calls for the redemption of the $125 million initial aggregate principal amount of the Notes on August 4, 2021, and is conditioned on the consummation of the Company’s previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Iconix Merger Sub Inc. pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 11, 2021, among the Company, Iconix Acquisition LLC and Iconix Merger Sub Inc. The Notice supersedes and replaces the Company’s previously announced notice of conditional redemption delivered on July 16, 2021.



The redemption price for the Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, which amount is equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, in accordance with the provisions of that certain Indenture, dated February 22, 2018, among the Company, the guarantors thereunder, and the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee and collateral agent, governing the Notes (as the same has been from time to time amended).

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the Notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

About Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

