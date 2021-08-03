checkAd

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, August 4

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on August 4, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 7094764.

The Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate as soon as practicable after the filing. Concurrent with the filing of the Form 10-Q, an earnings release containing the second quarter 2021 financial statements will be issued. We urge investors to read our complete Form 10-Q in order to have adequate information to make informed investment decisions.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.

