Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific Properties' Chairman and CEO, said:

"Our second quarter performance remained strong. We saw growing momentum around a return to in-person work for most companies, which led to increased office leasing and production activity within our portfolio and markets. For the second quarter in a row, we signed over 500,000 square feet of office leases, which is in line with our long-term average activity, at healthy 12% cash rent spreads. We collected 99% of our contractual rents. We achieved same-store cash NOI growth of nearly 5% within our office portfolio, and nearly 30% within our studio portfolio, the latter of which underscores the acceleration in production relative to the onset of the pandemic. In light of all these trends, we've reinstated our full-year guidance, even while certain variables, like parking, remain challenging to predict.

"I'm thrilled that we've recently announced two major transactions in furtherance of our Sunset Studios platform expansion—one in Los Angeles, the other in the UK. Both deals afford us the opportunity to develop and operate large-scale, state-of-the-art, purpose-built facilities. We're leveraging our deep expertise in this sector to align our plans with what today's and tomorrow's leading productions will require and desire, be it exceptional design, high-tech infrastructure or sustainable construction and operations."

Consolidated Financial & Operating Results

For second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020:

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share;

FFO, excluding specified items, of $74.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $76.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share; Specified items consisting of transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and a one-time, prior-period supplemental property tax expense related to Sunset Gower of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share;

FFO, including specified items, of $73.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $76.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share;

Total revenue increased 8.6% to $215.6 million;

Total operating expenses increased 11.5% to $182.9 million; and

Interest expense increased 9.9% to $30.7 million.

Office Segment Results

Financial & operating

For second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020:

Total revenue increased 6.2% to $195.7 million. Primary factors include: Revenue from the acquisition of 1918 Eighth, revenue associated with a lease at Clocktower Square, the reversal of reserves against uncollected cash rents and straight-line rent receivables from a tenant at 901 Market, and commencement of operations at Harlow, all partially offset by lease expirations in prior quarters;

Operating expenses increased 7.0% to $69.1 million. Primary factors include: Expenses associated with the aforementioned acquisition of 1918 Eighth and commencement of operations at Harlow; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the 44 consolidated same-store office properties decreased 2.1% and increased 4.9%, respectively.

Leasing

Stabilized and in-service office portfolios were 92.7% and 91.4% leased, respectively. The in-service leased percentage would have been 91.8% (40 basis points higher than the 91.4% reported in the second quarter) but for the addition of recently completed Harlow (54.1% leased) to the in-service portfolio; and

Executed 73 new and renewal leases totaling 510,197 square feet with GAAP and cash rent growth of 18.7% and 12.1%, respectively.

Studio Segment Results

Financial & operating

For second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020:

Total revenue increased 39.1% to $19.9 million. Primary factors include: Higher service and other revenue stemming from the resumption of production activity, largely at Sunset Gower and Sunset Las Palmas, as shelter-in-place restrictions eased;

Total operating expenses increased 56.8% to $12.5 million, primarily due to the aforementioned increase in production activity; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the three same-store studio properties increased 17.0% and 29.3%, respectively. Adjusted for the one-time supplemental property tax expense at Sunset Gower, net operating income and cash net operating income for the same-store studio properties would have increased by 22.8% and 35.8%, respectively.

Leasing

Trailing 12-month occupancy for the three same-store studio properties was 88.0%.

Leasing Activity

Executed significant leases across the portfolio

Absolute Software Corporation renewed its 49,813-square-foot lease through November 2024 at Bentall Centre in Downtown Vancouver.

renewed its 49,813-square-foot lease through November 2024 at Bentall Centre in Downtown Vancouver. Dell EMC Corporation renewed 46,472 square feet commencing October 2021 through January 2027 at 505 First in Pioneer Square. Effective as of the commencement of the renewal, they will surrender 138,820 square feet, resulting in 89,426 square feet of ongoing occupancy.

renewed 46,472 square feet commencing October 2021 through January 2027 at 505 First in Pioneer Square. Effective as of the commencement of the renewal, they will surrender 138,820 square feet, resulting in 89,426 square feet of ongoing occupancy. Califia Farms signed a 29,440-square-foot lease commencing July 2021 through October 2032 at Maxwell in the Los Angeles Arts District.

Balance Sheet

As of the end of the second quarter 2021:

$2.9 billion of the Company's share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents) resulting in a leverage ratio of 39.3%.

Approximately $0.9 billion of total liquidity comprised of: $111.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; $600.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility; and $221.7 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loan secured by One Westside and 10850 Pico.

Investment grade credit rated with 65.3% unsecured and 85.7% fixed-rate debt and a weighted average maturity of 5.2 years.

Capital Transactions

Raised $46 million under ATM program

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company sold 1.5 million shares under its at-the-market ("ATM") program, generating $45.7 million of proceeds for an average sales price of $29.92.

Dividend

Paid common dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share.

ESG Leadership

Issued 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

On April 22, Hudson Pacific published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which details the Company's accomplishments across its Better BlueprintTM focus areas of Sustainability, Health and Equity.

Activities Subsequent to Second Quarter 2021

Unveiled plans to build Los Angeles-area studio facility

On July 29, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone announced plans to develop through a 50/50 joint venture a fully entitled, state-of-the-art, purpose-built studio facility in Sun Valley, California. The approximately 241,000-square-foot, seven-stage facility, which will be known as Sunset Glenoaks Studios and operate as part of the Sunset Studios platform, will be the first large-scale, purpose-built studio developed in Los Angeles in over 20 years. The project, which could start construction as early as fourth quarter 2021 with delivery in third quarter 2023, will represent a total $170-190 million investment. The site is 20 minutes from Hollywood and 10 minutes from Burbank, where Disney, NBC Universal and Warner Brothers are headquartered, and numerous other production companies, including Netflix, are located.

Purchased London-area studio development site

On July 29, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone acquired a 91-acre site, 17 miles north of central London in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, through a 35/65 (Hudson Pacific/Blackstone) joint venture for £120 million. The proposed development, which is subject to planning permission, would transform the site into a world-class film and television studio campus, becoming one of the UK's largest hubs for national and international production. The acquisition, with an expected total investment of approximately £700 million, is the partnership's first expansion of their Sunset Studios platform into the UK and outside the US.

In anticipation of the transaction closing, on July 22, Hudson Pacific drew down $50 million on its unsecured revolving credit facility, resulting in $550 million of undrawn capacity, with the balance of the Company's pro rata share of acquisition costs funded through cash on hand.

2021 Outlook

The Company is providing 2021 full-year and third-quarter guidance in the range of $1.90 to $1.96 per diluted share, excluding specified items, and $0.47 to $0.49 per diluted share, excluding specified items, respectively. Specified items for the full year are transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million and prior-period supplemental property tax expenses of $1.4 million as referenced in the Company's second quarter SEC filings. There are no specified items in connection with third quarter guidance.

The FFO estimates reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from future unannounced or speculative acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

Current Guidance Full Year 2021 Metric Low High FFO per share $1.90 $1.96 Growth in same-store office property cash NOI(1)(2)(3) 3.75% 4.75% Growth in same-store studio property cash NOI(1)(2)(4) 13.00% 14.00% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(5) $20,000 $30,000 GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(3,750) $(3,750) General and administrative expenses(6) $(68,000) $(72,000) Interest expense(7) $(121,500) $(124,500) Interest income $3,700 $3,800 Corporate-related depreciation and amortization $(2,300) $(2,400) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $7,500 $8,500 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(77,000) $(81,000) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(8) 153,000 154,000

(1) Same-store for the full year 2021 is defined as the 43 office properties or three studio properties, as applicable, owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2020, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the stabilized portfolio through December 31, 2021. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) This estimate excludes approximately $1.0 million of a one-time, prior-period supplemental property tax expense related to ICON and CUE. Please see the Same-Store Analysis in the Company’s Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Operating and Financial Information report for further detail regarding this expense. (4) This estimate excludes approximately $0.4 million of one-time, prior period supplemental property tax expenses related to Sunset Bronson and Sunset Gower. Please see the Same-Store Analysis in the Company’s First and Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Operating and Financial Information reports for further detail regarding these expenses.. (5) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (6) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $20,000 in 2021. (7) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $10,000 in 2021. (8) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2021 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company's executives under its 2019, 2020 and 2021 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under "FFO Guidance" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share data June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,381,071 $ 8,215,017 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,224,337 ) (1,102,748 ) Investment in real estate, net 7,156,734 7,112,269 Cash and cash equivalents 110,978 113,686 Restricted cash 33,967 35,854 Accounts receivable, net 16,391 22,105 Straight-line rent receivables, net 238,799 225,685 Deferred leasing costs and lease intangible assets, net 271,201 285,836 U.S. Government securities 132,222 135,115 Operating lease right-of-use assets 268,537 264,880 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 111,087 72,667 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 85,736 82,105 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,425,652 $ 8,350,202 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 3,491,043 $ 3,399,492 In-substance defeased debt 129,971 131,707 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 253,271 235,860 Operating lease liabilities 274,408 270,014 Lease intangible liabilities, net 43,364 49,144 Security deposits and prepaid rent 84,393 92,180 Total liabilities 4,342,586 4,244,533 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 127,445 127,874 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 authorized, 152,319,084 shares and 151,401,365 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,523 1,514 Additional paid-in capital 3,435,156 3,469,758 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,736 ) (8,133 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,433,943 3,463,139 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities 467,476 467,009 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 44,387 37,832 Total equity 3,945,806 3,967,980 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,425,652 $ 8,350,202

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Office Rental $ 192,552 $ 180,654 $ 382,413 $ 361,767 Service and other revenues 3,151 3,654 5,433 8,968 Total office revenues 195,703 184,308 387,846 370,735 Studio Rental 11,551 12,128 23,704 25,043 Service and other revenues 8,348 2,174 17,171 9,059 Total studio revenues 19,899 14,302 40,875 34,102 Total revenues 215,602 198,610 428,721 404,837 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 69,111 64,611 135,673 128,471 Studio operating expenses 12,466 7,951 23,919 18,601 General and administrative 17,109 17,897 35,558 36,515 Depreciation and amortization 84,178 73,516 166,939 147,279 Total operating expenses 182,864 163,975 362,089 330,866 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from unconsolidated real estate entities 470 410 1,105 174 Fee income 797 556 1,645 1,166 Interest expense (30,689 ) (27,930 ) (60,975 ) (54,347 ) Interest income 937 1,048 1,934 2,073 Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities 626 — 626 — Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities (626 ) — (626 ) — Transaction-related expenses (1,064 ) (157 ) (1,064 ) (259 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on non-real estate investments 5,018 (2,267 ) 10,793 (2,848 ) Other (expense) income (1,177 ) 716 (1,629 ) 1,030 Total other expense (25,708 ) (27,624 ) (48,191 ) (53,011 ) Net income 7,030 7,011 18,441 20,960 Net income attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (306 ) (306 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (276 ) (10 ) (554 ) (39 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (5,549 ) (3,890 ) (12,179 ) (7,407 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 1,282 770 1,964 1,403 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership (19 ) (37 ) (69 ) (143 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,315 $ 3,691 $ 7,297 $ 14,468 BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net income attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Net income attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 151,169,612 153,306,976 150,997,564 153,869,789 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 152,683,463 155,621,513 151,302,845 156,515,326

Funds From Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”)(1): Net income $ 7,030 $ 7,011 $ 18,441 $ 20,960 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated 84,178 73,516 166,939 147,279 Depreciation and amortization—Corporate-related (590 ) (574 ) (1,167 ) (1,139 ) Depreciation and amortization—Company's share from unconsolidated real estate entities 1,550 1,355 3,061 2,736 Unrealized (gain) loss on non-real estate investments (5,018 ) 2,267 (10,793 ) 2,848 Tax impact of unrealized gain on non-real estate investment 1,876 — 1,876 — FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (15,839 ) (6,801 ) (32,462 ) (13,894 ) FFO attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (306 ) (306 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 73,034 76,621 145,589 158,484 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses 1,064 157 1,064 259 One-time straight line rent reserve — — — 2,620 One-time prior period net property tax adjustment 335 — 1,372 — FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 74,433 $ 76,778 $ 148,025 $ 161,363 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted 152,683 155,013 152,675 155,908 FFO per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.95 $ 1.02 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.97 $ 1.03

1. Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific's operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

Net Operating Income Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NET OPERATING INCOME (“NOI”)(1): Net income $ 7,030 $ 7,011 Adjustments: Income from unconsolidated real estate entities (470 ) (410 ) Fee income (797 ) (556 ) Interest expense 30,689 27,930 Interest income (937 ) (1,048 ) Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities (626 ) — Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities 626 — Transaction-related expenses 1,064 157 Unrealized (gain) loss on non-real estate investments (5,018 ) 2,267 Other expense (income) 1,177 (716 ) General and administrative 17,109 17,897 Depreciation and amortization 84,178 73,516 NOI $ 134,025 $ 126,048 NET OPERATING INCOME BREAKDOWN Same-store office cash revenues 161,616 155,781 Straight-line rent 4,489 11,090 Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net 1,751 2,295 Amortization of lease incentive costs (443 ) (466 ) Same-store office revenues 167,413 168,700 Same-store studios cash revenues 19,741 13,637 Straight-line rent 167 674 Amortization of lease incentive costs (9 ) (9 ) Same-store studio revenues 19,899 14,302 Same-store revenues 187,312 183,002 Same-store office cash expenses 58,316 57,265 Straight-line rent 325 366 Non-cash portion of interest expense 10 — Amortization of above-market and below-market ground leases, net 586 586 Same-store office expenses 59,237 58,217 Same-store studio cash expenses 12,387 7,951 Non-cash portion of interest expense 79 — Same-store studio expenses 12,466 7,951 Same-store expenses 71,703 66,168 Same-store net operating income 115,609 116,834 Non-same-store net operating income 18,416 9,214 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 134,025 $ 126,048 SAME-STORE OFFICE NOI DECREASE (2.1 )% SAME-STORE OFFICE CASH NOI INCREASE 4.9 % SAME-STORE STUDIO NOI INCREASE 17.0 % SAME-STORE STUDIO CASH NOI INCREASE 29.3 %

1. Hudson Pacific evaluates performance based upon property NOI from continuing operations. NOI is not a measure of operating results or cash flows from operating activities or cash flows as measured by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, as an indication of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or the Company's ability to make distributions. All companies may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Hudson Pacific considers NOI to be a useful performance measure to investors and management because when compared across periods, NOI reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating the Company's properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Hudson Pacific calculates NOI as net income (loss) excluding corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairments, gains/losses on sales of real estate, interest expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-operating items. Hudson Pacific defines NOI as operating revenues (including rental revenues, other property-related revenue, tenant recoveries and other operating revenues), less property-level operating expenses (which includes external management fees, if any, and property-level general and administrative expenses). NOI on a cash basis is NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments required by GAAP. Hudson Pacific believes NOI on a cash basis is helpful to investors as an additional measure of operating performance because it eliminates straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

