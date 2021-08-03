checkAd

Charah Solutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (together with its subsidiaries, "Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (together with its subsidiaries, "Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, announced today that it will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

To register to participate live on this conference call, please use this link using conference ID 1268116. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance, or, at a minimum, 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. Participants may also listen to the conference call via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday August 10, 2021. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing (800) 585-8367 within the United States or (416) 621-4642 outside the United States. The replay ID is 1268116.

About Charah Solutions
With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit, please visit www.charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact
Roger Shannon
Charah Solutions
(502) 245-1353
ir@charah.com

Media Contact
Tamara Davis
PriceWeber Marketing
(270) 202-8516
media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658249/Charah-Solutions-Inc-Schedules-Secon ...

