SEB S.A. MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS – 31.07.2021
SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
|
Corporate name
|
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris - A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
|
|
2 July 2021
|
31 July 2021
|
Shares in Euronext
|
55 337 770
|
55 337 770
|
Theoretical voting rights (1)
|
81 635 357
|
81 862 901
|
Effective voting rights
|
81 432 730
|
81 660 074
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006119/en/
