SEB S.A. MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS – 31.07.2021

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights :

 

2 July 2021

31 July 2021

Shares in Euronext

55 337 770

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

81 635 357

81 862 901

Effective voting rights

81 432 730

81 660 074

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

 

