Alkami to Participate in Upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, announced today that company leadership will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



- Future of Technology Series, August 10, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Mike Hansen, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hill and Vice President of Investor Relations Rhett Butler will present. Needham & Company - 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference, August 18, 2021. Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hill and Vice President of Investor Relations Rhett Butler will host one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the company’s presentation from the KeyBanc Capital Markets event will be accessible under events on the Alkami investor relations page.