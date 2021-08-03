checkAd

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announces pricing of senior notes offering by Ashland LLC

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the pricing of an offering by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Ashland LLC, of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375 percent senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). 

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Ashland LLC. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will initially be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (the “Guarantee”).

Ashland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, after deducting initial purchasers’ discounts and other fees and expenses, to redeem its obligations under its outstanding 4.750 percent senior notes due 2022, and to pay any premiums, penalties, fees and expenses associated therewith (the “Refinancing”), with any remaining net proceeds to be held as cash on the balance sheet and used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and repayment of indebtedness.

The Notes are being offered in the United States to (i) qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and (ii) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the Guarantee have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons without registration under the Securities Act, the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, including the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale  would be unlawful.

About Ashland
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and Ashland | Sustainability Overview to learn more. 

