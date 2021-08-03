RioCan and BentallGreenOak expand on strategic partnership with agreement to co-invest in a GTA-based portfolio

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) and BentallGreenOak announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, with a new joint venture in a three-property portfolio based in the Greater Toronto Area. An agreement signed by both firms would position new investment capital from BentallGreenOak client, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (“Sun Life”), to assume a 50% non-managing interest in the portfolio owned and managed by RioCan. Under the terms of the agreement, the total sale price of $151.2 million represents a blended cap rate of 4.1% based on in-place, net operating income (“NOI”) for the income-producing retail properties, and stabilized NOI for the residential property which is currently in lease-up.



The portfolio is comprised of a Toronto-based, multi-family residential rental property called Pivot, and two grocery-anchored retail assets, RioCentre Oakville and Spring Farm Marketplace in Thornhill, ON. The partnership between both leading Canadian commercial real estate investment managers expands on the success of their pre-existing relationship to deliver new growth and investment opportunities for both firms. The transaction for the three properties is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Through our relationship with BentallGreenOak, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Sun Life, particularly at this juncture as we accelerate our growth trajectory while market activity rebounds. The quality of our assets and our established management expertise have laid a strong foundation for our partnership with BentallGreenOak to thrive,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “We will continue to capitalize on new opportunities as they arise to attract institutional investment and monetize the value that we have created in our portfolio. RioCan’s capital recycling activity provides an extremely effective source of capital to fund value creation initiatives, including future mixed-used developments that generate additional fee income and fortify our balance sheet to set us up for sustainable growth.”