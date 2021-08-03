checkAd

Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of Market Maker and Retention of IR Specialist

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today announced that the Company will publish its operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday August 16th, 2021.

The Company will host a live webcast with Robert Kaul, Cloud DX CEO to review its progress to date and its fiscal second quarter results beginning at 1:30 pm Eastern time on Tuesday August 17th, 2021.

Those who wish to participate in the webcast should register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aoM3X1mORRmEUTNpQ32RHQ

Cloud DX is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Generation IACP INC. (GIACP) to initiate its market making services to the Company and Mercova Capital (Evan Eadie) to perform Investor Relations services both in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV) and other applicable legislation. GIACP will trade shares of Cloud DX on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Cloud DX's common shares and Mercova Capital (Evan Eadie) will provide an investor outreach program among other services.

The agreement between GIACP and the Company sees the Company paying GIACP $7,500 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. The engagement may be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice. The Company and GIACP act at arm's length but GIACP and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Cloud DX. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between GIACP and the Company and GIACP will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render. Ari Scheer will be the service provider, has decades of industry experience and is a designated marker and ultimately a market maintenance and liquidity provider.

The agreement between Evan Eadie (Mercova Capital) and the Company sees the Company paying Mercova Capital $3,500 per month during the term, payable monthly in arrears. The engagement may be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice. The Company and Mercova Capital act at arm's length but Mercova Capital and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Cloud DX. The agreement is principally for the purpose of creating market awareness for the Company. Evan Eadie will be the service provider.

About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

