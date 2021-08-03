TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 ACTIVITY
- GAAP net income was $32.4 million during the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $32.0 million for the preceding quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.3%.
- Net interest margin was $39.9 million during the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $37.9 million for the preceding quarter, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5.3%.
- GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $21.0 million, or $(0.27) per diluted common share, and book value per common share on June 30, 2021 was $16.03.
- Issued 8.05 million shares of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, generating net proceeds of $194.4 million.
- Redeemed 9.0 million shares of 11.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at an aggregate redemption price of $247.5 million, including a $225.0 million par redemption price and a $22.5 million make-whole payment equal to the present value of all remaining dividend payments due after the redemption date through the second anniversary of the original issue date.
- Closed nine new loans with total commitments of $752.5 million, an aggregate initial unpaid principal balance of $597.0 million, a weighted average credit spread of 3.48%, a weighted average LIBOR floor of 0.22% and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 67.3%.
- Funded $43.9 million of future funding obligations associated with existing loans.
- Received loan repayments of $334.0 million, including four full loan repayments totaling $330.7 million, of which 90.3% measured by unpaid principal balance was office loans.
- Weighted average risk rating of the Company’s loan portfolio remains unchanged from the preceding quarter at 3.1 as of June 30, 2021.
- Reduced CECL reserve by $3.5 million to $55.3 million at quarter-end, equating to 104 basis points of total loan commitments, down from $58.8 million and 118 basis points at March 31, 2021.
- Sold one performing hotel loan with an unpaid principal balance of $60.7 million for $59.5 million, a $0.98 dollar price based on par value. The loss on sale of $1.6 million does not include the beneficial impact to the Company’s general CECL reserve resulting from the sale of the loan, which exceeded the loss on sale.
- Ended the quarter with $393.0 million of total liquidity comprised of: cash and cash equivalents of $239.7 million, of which $224.7 million was available for investment, net of $15.0 million held to satisfy a cash liquidity covenant under the Company’s secured credit agreements; undrawn capacity (liquidity available to the Company without the need to pledge additional collateral) under secured borrowing arrangements of $99.5 million (of which $68.8 million was immediately available); and $53.8 million of reinvestment capacity in the CLOs available for investment in eligible collateral. Additionally, the Company held unencumbered loan assets with an unpaid principal balance of $69.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Non-mark-to-market debt represented 81.9% of total loan portfolio borrowings at June 30, 2021.
- Benefited from weighted average LIBOR floors in the loan portfolio of 1.44%, or approximately 134 basis points higher than one-month LIBOR as of June 30, 2021.
- Declared on June 14, 2021 a dividend of $0.20 per common share, which was paid on July 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021. Paid on June 16, 2021 a final quarterly dividend on the Company’s 11.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $6.2 million, or $0.69 per Series B preferred share.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
