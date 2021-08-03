TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 03.08.2021, 23:31 | 33 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 23:31 | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. SECOND QUARTER 2021 ACTIVITY GAAP net income was $32.4 million during the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $32.0 million for the preceding quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.3%.

Net interest margin was $39.9 million during the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $37.9 million for the preceding quarter, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5.3%.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $21.0 million, or $(0.27) per diluted common share, and book value per common share on June 30, 2021 was $16.03.

Issued 8.05 million shares of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, generating net proceeds of $194.4 million.

Redeemed 9.0 million shares of 11.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at an aggregate redemption price of $247.5 million, including a $225.0 million par redemption price and a $22.5 million make-whole payment equal to the present value of all remaining dividend payments due after the redemption date through the second anniversary of the original issue date.

Closed nine new loans with total commitments of $752.5 million, an aggregate initial unpaid principal balance of $597.0 million, a weighted average credit spread of 3.48%, a weighted average LIBOR floor of 0.22% and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 67.3%.

Funded $43.9 million of future funding obligations associated with existing loans.

Received loan repayments of $334.0 million, including four full loan repayments totaling $330.7 million, of which 90.3% measured by unpaid principal balance was office loans.

Weighted average risk rating of the Company’s loan portfolio remains unchanged from the preceding quarter at 3.1 as of June 30, 2021.

Reduced CECL reserve by $3.5 million to $55.3 million at quarter-end, equating to 104 basis points of total loan commitments, down from $58.8 million and 118 basis points at March 31, 2021.

Sold one performing hotel loan with an unpaid principal balance of $60.7 million for $59.5 million, a $0.98 dollar price based on par value. The loss on sale of $1.6 million does not include the beneficial impact to the Company’s general CECL reserve resulting from the sale of the loan, which exceeded the loss on sale.

Ended the quarter with $393.0 million of total liquidity comprised of: cash and cash equivalents of $239.7 million, of which $224.7 million was available for investment, net of $15.0 million held to satisfy a cash liquidity covenant under the Company’s secured credit agreements; undrawn capacity (liquidity available to the Company without the need to pledge additional collateral) under secured borrowing arrangements of $99.5 million (of which $68.8 million was immediately available); and $53.8 million of reinvestment capacity in the CLOs available for investment in eligible collateral. Additionally, the Company held unencumbered loan assets with an unpaid principal balance of $69.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Non-mark-to-market debt represented 81.9% of total loan portfolio borrowings at June 30, 2021.

Benefited from weighted average LIBOR floors in the loan portfolio of 1.44%, or approximately 134 basis points higher than one-month LIBOR as of June 30, 2021.

Declared on June 14, 2021 a dividend of $0.20 per common share, which was paid on July 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021. Paid on June 16, 2021 a final quarterly dividend on the Company's 11.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $6.2 million, or $0.69 per Series B preferred share. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS







