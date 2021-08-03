Avicanna Announces Partial Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Proposed Financing

Pursuant to the terms of the Proposed Financing, one or more investors (each, an “Investor”) may advance between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000 (the “Funded Amount”) in favour of the Company in the form of a secured debenture (the “Debentures”), each of which will have an original issue discount of approximately 15%. It is anticipated that the Debentures will have a term of 14 months plus one day from the date of issuance thereof and will accrue interest at a rate of 5% per annum, subject to an increase to 18% per annum upon the occurrence of certain events of default. The Company will be expected to repay the face value of the Debentures in 12 equal monthly installments beginning on the two-month anniversary of the issuance date thereof, with a right of prepayment in full, subject to the payment of interest that would have accrued had the Debentures remained outstanding for the full 14 month term. The Debentures are expected to be secured against the assets of the Company of sufficient value.

In connection with the Debentures, the Company will issue such number of common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”) of the Company representing 100% warrant coverage for the Funded Amount, each of which Warrants will be transferable and entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for a period of 36 months. The exercise price of the Warrants (the “Exercise Price”) is proposed to be 125% of the five-day volume-weighted average trading price (the “5-day VWAP”) of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) for a period of five trading days following (i) the full revocation of the FFCTO, (ii) satisfaction of all additional conditions set by the TSX, and (iii) resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the TSX, subject to an upward adjustment in the event that such exercise price would otherwise result in the Investors holding Warrants exercisable for such number of Common Shares representing more than 25% of the number of Common Shares outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, as at such date. The number of Warrants to be issued by the Company shall be the Funded Amount divided by the Exercise Price.