Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Pricing of $650 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.396% of the principal amount and will mature on August 15, 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay secured indebtedness, including all of the class D certificates of the securitization-related mortgage loans labeled IH 2018-1, IH 2018-2, IH 2018-3 and IH 2018-4 and thereafter any remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Capital One Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as the co-managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company, the Operating Partnership, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by telephone at 1-800-645-3751, or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

