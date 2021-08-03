Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Pricing of $650 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.396% of the principal amount and will mature on August 15, 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay secured indebtedness, including all of the class D certificates of the securitization-related mortgage loans labeled IH 2018-1, IH 2018-2, IH 2018-3 and IH 2018-4 and thereafter any remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2.