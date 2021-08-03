checkAd

Douglas Emmett Releases Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 23:51  |  28   |   |   

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has released its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Operating Information package by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

As previously announced, Jordan Kaplan, CEO, Peter Seymour, CFO, Kevin Crummy, CIO, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations will host a live conference call to discuss Douglas Emmett’s financial results at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time) on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Interested parties can access the live call via the internet by going to the investor relations section of www.douglasemmett.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Those without internet access can listen to the call by phone at (888) 349-0488 (U.S.) or (412) 542-4156 (International) – ask to join the Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a rebroadcast will be available for 90 days on Douglas Emmett’s website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

