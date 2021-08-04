Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Produced net sales of $120.2 million

Recorded net income of $3.3 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million

Completed agreement for new 450,000 sq. ft. facility in Hazel Park, MI

Net debt of $46.2 million, down $1.7 million from December 31, 2020

Company confirms and narrows 2021 guidance ranges

“I am pleased to report that we continue to see strong demand trends across almost all of the end markets we focus on today, which is reflected in our excellent results this quarter,” noted Bob Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO. “While finding quality employees, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraint factors continue to be challenges in 2021, we have fared better than many similar companies and continue to find creative solutions to the issues that arise. We recently began work building out our new facility in Hazel Park, Michigan, which will include state of the art technology and automation and are on track to begin production for our new customer in early 2022 as planned.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales were $120.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $62.6 million for the same prior year period. The $57.6 million improvement was driven by increased sales volumes due to the strengthening of market conditions in the current period and the impact of customer facility shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the prior year period.

Manufacturing margins were $16.3 million of income for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a loss of $1.2 million for the same prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the sales volume increases in the current period, coupled with the utilization of investments in new technology and automation. In addition, reduced overhead costs following the closure of the Greenwood, SC facility in 2020, resulted in a significant improvement in absorbed manufacturing overhead costs and $0.4 million related to the reversal of inventory obsolescence and healthcare reserves specific to the estimated potential impacts of COVID-19. This was offset by the lag in contractual raw material price increases passed through to customers in the current period. The Company incurred $0.1 million in launch costs related to the new Hazel Park, MI facility for our new customer in the fitness equipment market. Additionally, the prior year period included $1.8 million of restructuring costs charged to cost of sales related to the Greenwood, SC facility closure.

Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation expenses were $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the same prior year period. The increase of $2.0 million was primarily driven by the return of normalized discretionary employer 401(k) and bonus accruals as business activity and sales volumes move towards pre-pandemic levels.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.6 million for the same prior year period. The increase was mainly attributable to higher salary and payroll expenses and higher travel and entertainment expenses, which were artificially low in the prior year period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest expense was $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.6 million for the same prior year period due to lower debt levels in the current period and comparative interest rates in the prior year period.

Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to income tax benefit of $2.5 million for the same prior year period. Federal income tax expenses will be offset against our federal net operating loss carryforward of approximately $11.8 million until it is fully utilized.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net debt was $46.2 million as of June 30, 2021, resulting in a leverage ratio of 1.0x as compared to a covenant maximum of 3.75x.

Capital expenditures were $17.0 million during the first half of 2021, as compared to $3.7 million for the same prior year period. The Company continues to invest in technology and automation versus focusing on preserving cash during the pandemic impacted prior year period. Additionally, the Company invested $5.3 million in the new Hazel Park, MI facility during the quarter in preparation for the ramp-up of production for our new strategic customer in the fitness equipment market in early 2022. Overall, capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be in the range of $55 to $65 million, with $35 to $45 million specifically focused on investments in the new Hazel Park, MI facility.

Outlook

Based on the Company’s recent performance, the overall economic climate, and industry trends, the Company is confirming its 2021 financial outlook, and slightly increasing its revenue range based on the impact of increased material price pass throughs:

Net sales are expected to be between $470 million to $490 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $48 million and $52 million net of the launch costs of between $3.5 million to $5.1 million associated with the new customer relationship.

Kamphuis commented, “As we look into the second half of the year, we are well positioned to sustain our momentum and are confident in our ability to meet our current guidance assuming the economy remains relatively consistent and supply chain issues do not deteriorate significantly. We remain flexible and are focused on working with our customers as they strive to meet burgeoning demand for their products and work around shortages.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

For telephone access to the conference, call (888) 349-0091 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0780 from outside the United States and Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This press-release includes forward-looking statements that reflect plans, estimates and beliefs. Such statements involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the negative impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) has had and will continue to have on our business, financial condition, cash flows, results of operations and supply chain (including future uncertain impacts); failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of our initial public offering; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan’s treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s previously filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

About Mayville Engineering Company

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 19 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC (computer numerical control) stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated in a manner other than in accordance with U.S generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expenses and restructuring expenses related to the closure of the Greenwood facility. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our calculation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to the similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences between our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA compared to other similar companies’ measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may include differences in capital structure and tax positions.

Please reference our reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin included in this press release.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 119 $ 121 Receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1,347 at June 30, 2021 and $1,298 at December 31, 2020 58,362 42,080 Inventories, net 50,939 41,366 Tooling in progress 2,093 3,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,400 2,555 Total current assets 114,913 89,248 Property, plant and equipment, net 114,695 106,688 Assets held for sale 3,552 3,552 Goodwill 71,535 71,535 Intangible assets-net 56,114 61,467 Capital lease, net 2,278 2,581 Other long-term assets 3,185 3,462 Total $ 366,272 $ 338,533 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 49,254 $ 33,495 Current portion of capital lease obligation 641 626 Accrued liabilities: Salaries, wages, and payroll taxes 12,014 10,190 Profit sharing and bonus 3,569 3,089 Other current liabilities 5,369 5,340 Total current liabilities 70,847 52,740 Bank revolving credit notes 43,854 45,257 Capital lease obligation, less current maturities 1,736 2,061 Deferred compensation and long-term incentive, less current portion 25,461 25,631 Deferred income tax liability 12,994 11,887 Other long-term liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 154,992 137,676 Common shares, no par value, 75,000,000 authorized, 21,378,578 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 21,093,035 at December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in-capital 194,754 190,793 Retained earnings 20,835 14,998 Treasury shares at cost, 902,663 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,033,645 at December 31, 2020 (4,309 ) (4,934 ) Total shareholders’ equity 211,280 200,857 Total $ 366,272 $ 338,533

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share amounts and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 120,213 $ 62,582 $ 232,833 $ 171,187 Cost of sales 103,933 63,736 201,777 160,497 Amortization of intangibles 2,677 2,677 5,353 5,353 Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation 3,210 1,194 6,074 2,519 Employee stock ownership plan (income) expense 228 (675 ) 701 — Other selling, general and administrative expenses 5,362 4,552 10,059 10,153 Income (loss) from operations 4,803 (8,902 ) 8,869 (7,335 ) Interest expense (504 ) (637 ) (1,036 ) (1,463 ) Income (loss) before taxes 4,299 (9,539 ) 7,833 (8,798 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,007 (2,525 ) 1,996 (1,834 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,292 $ (7,014 ) $ 5,837 $ (6,964 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 20,454,541 19,902,912 20,316,936 19,718,222 Diluted 20,864,531 19,902,912 20,685,741 19,718,222

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 5,837 $ (6,964 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 10,236 11,086 Amortization 5,353 5,353 Stock-based compensation expense 2,588 2,741 Allowance for doubtful accounts 49 591 Inventory excess and obsolescence reserve (589 ) 1,413 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 66 618 Deferred compensation and long-term incentive (170 ) (86 ) Other non-cash adjustments 151 168 Changes in operating assets and liabilities – net of effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable (16,331 ) (35 ) Inventories (8,984 ) 3,936 Tooling in progress 1,033 (1,463 ) Prepaids and other current assets (1,094 ) (222 ) Accounts payable 14,324 (14,356 ) Deferred income taxes 1,484 (1,895 ) Accrued liabilities, excluding long-term incentive 4,277 2,226 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,230 3,111 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (16,986 ) (3,652 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 414 1,766 Net cash used in investing activities (16,572 ) (1,886 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank revolving credit notes 157,388 158,643 Payments on bank revolving credit notes (158,791 ) (156,743 ) Deferred financing costs — (200 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,510 ) Payments on capital leases (310 ) (296 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 80 — Other financing activities (27 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,660 ) (1,106 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2 ) 119 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 121 1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 119 $ 120

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,292 $ (7,014 ) $ 5,837 $ (6,964 ) Interest expense 504 637 1,036 1,463 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,007 (2,525 ) 1,996 (1,834 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,838 8,159 15,589 16,439 EBITDA 12,641 (743 ) 24,458 9,104 IPO stock based compensation expense — 304 — 1,029 Stock based compensation expense 1,388 855 2,588 1,712 Greenwood restructuring charges — 1,838 — 1,838 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,029 $ 2,254 $ 27,046 $ 13,683 Net sales $ 120,213 $ 62,582 $ 232,833 $ 171,187 EBITDA Margin 10.5 % -1.2 % 10.5 % 5.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.7 % 3.6 % 11.6 % 8.0 %

