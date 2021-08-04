B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

At the closing market price of the common stock on August 3, 2021, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.6%. This is the 68th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.