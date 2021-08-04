checkAd

NextDecade Comments on Recent Court Actions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 00:21  |  41   |   |   

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued an order and a separate opinion related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) authorization of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG).

In the order and separate opinion, the Court rejected all but two of the claims put forward by RGLNG’s opponents. The Court asked FERC to further explain two technical items related to climate change and environmental justice. In its conclusion, the Court expressly stated that it is “reasonably likely” that on remand FERC can address the two identified deficiencies “while reaching the same result.”

“We are pleased the Court affirmed the validity of the FERC authorization of our Rio Grande LNG project and we look forward to the FERC’s response to the Court’s requests,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions are at the very foundation of our company and we have already announced actions to reduce emissions at Rio Grande LNG by more than 90 percent through use of carbon capture and storage.”

At NextDecade, we are taking real action to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of the LNG we sell and to help our customers reduce CO2 emissions at their facilities. Natural gas in the form of LNG will play an important role in the energy transition, but its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced to an absolute minimum. Furthermore, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it is critical to lower greenhouse gas emissions like CO2 from industrial-scale facilities around the world.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is a clean energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in greener LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 mtpa LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

