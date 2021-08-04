checkAd

Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Bogota Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BSBK), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $1.4 million. The Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $4.4 million compared to net income of $65,000 for the comparable prior year period. The Company recorded a bargain purchase gain of $1.9 million associated with the acquisition of Gibraltar Bank in February 2021. Also, during the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had merger-related expenses of $392,000. The Company contributed cash and stock with a value of $2.9 million ($2.1 million after-tax) to the Bogota Charitable Foundation during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the bargain purchase gain and the merger-related expenses in 2021 and the contribution to the charitable foundation in 2020, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 would have been $2.9 million and $65,000, respectively1.

On January 15, 2020, the Company became the holding company for the Bank when it completed the reorganization of the Bank into a two-tier mutual holding company form of organization. In connection with the reorganization, the Company sold 5,657,735 shares of common stock at a price of $10 per share, for gross proceeds of $56.6 million. The Company also issued 263,150 shares of common stock and $250,000 in cash to Bogota Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, Inc., and issued 7,236,640 shares of common stock to Bogota Financial, MHC, its New Jersey-chartered mutual holding company. Shares of the Company’s common stock began trading on January 16, 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “BSBK.”

On February 28, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Gibraltar Bank and as part of the transaction, the Company acquired $106.0 million in assets including $77.0 million in loans, assumed $81.4 million in deposits and issued 1,267,916 shares of its common stock to Bogota Financial, MHC. The conversion and consolidation of data processing platforms, systems and customer files is expected to occur in August 2021. The merger added three branches to the Bank’s network and on June 29th the Bank opened a new branch in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, which provides additional offices for staff.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets increased $77.9 million, or 10.5%, to $818.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $740.9 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to acquiring $106.0 million in assets from the Gibraltar Bank acquisition.
  • Net loans increased $26.1 million, or 4.7%, to $584.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $557.7 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits were $569.2 million, increasing $67.2 million, or 13.4%, during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $502.0 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Return on average assets was 1.12% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to 0.04% for the corresponding period of 2020. Without the bargain purchase gain and merger-related expenses in 2021 and the charitable foundation contribution in 2020, the return on average assets would have been 0.38% and 0.22% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively2.
  • Return on average equity was 6.46% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to 0.29% for the corresponding period of 2020. Without the bargain purchase gain and merger-related expenses in 2021 and the charitable foundation contribution in 2020, the return on average equity would have been 2.20% and 2.33% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively2.

Joseph Coccaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the second quarter, we have worked on the integration of Gibraltar Bank while working toward the system conversion to take place during August. Also in the second quarter, we have opened our Hasbrouck Heights branch which is our sixth branch location and also contains additional office space for the Bank. The Bank will have the grand opening of the new branch on August 4th."

“We are pleased with our continued strategy to expand our loan portfolio and the positive overall impacts of doing so on assets and income. We continue our efforts to expand our market presence, improve and expand our technology platform and offerings and manage our interest rate risk.”

Mr. Coccaro further stated, “We are pleased with our first half results and we continue to enjoy strong credit quality as non-performing loans and criticized assets remain very low. We are off to a very strong start for 2021 with our net interest margin rising 61 basis points on a year over year comparison. We have finished a second round of SBA PPP loans and look forward to continuing to serve our communities going forward. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations was not material during 2021. Our loan deferrals are down to five loans as of June 30, 2021.”

Paycheck Protection Program

As a qualified Small Business Administration lender, the Company was automatically authorized to originate loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). During 2020, the Company received and processed 113 PPP applications totaling $10.5 million. The Company completed the second round of PPP loans and during the first six months of 2021 the Company received and processed 54 PPP applications totaling $6.9 million.

COVID

The Company is also providing assistance to individuals and small business clients directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing borrowers to modify their loans to defer principal and/or interest payments. Through December 31, 2020, the Company granted 172 loan modifications totaling $67.9 million, of which 137 loans remained in the portfolio at June 30, 2021, totaling $55.8 million, which represented 9.6% of the total loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, five loans, all of which are within the one-to-four family residential real estate portfolio, are still requesting deferral, which represents $884,000 or 0.2% of net loans.

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 45.3%, to $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. During the same period, the Company’s net interest margin increased from 1.88% to 2.44%, while the ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities increased 0.12% to 122.55%. The increase in net interest margin during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was mostly due to a lower cost of funds.

The Company reported a credit to the provision for loan losses of $54,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to a $225,000 provision for loan losses during the same period last year. The repayments of residential loans during the first quarter of 2021 and the improved economic outlook related to the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons for the decrease in the allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income was $533,000 for the three months June 30, 2021, a decrease of $234,000, or 30.5%, compared to $768,000 in the prior year period. The decrease was due to $604,000 lower income on bank owned life insurance. Last year the Bank collected $648,000 in death proceeds. This was offset by a $284,000 gain on the sale of $9.4 million of residential loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.4 million to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $2.2 million in the comparable 2020 period. Expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included an entire quarter of operating expenses for Gibraltar Bank. Merger expenses decreased $318,000 associated with the Gibraltar Bank acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits increased $833,000, or 69.3%, which was attributable to adding the new Gibraltar Bank employees. Data processing expense increased $147,000, or 89.2%, due to higher data processing costs associated with running two core systems. The increase of other general operating expenses was mainly due to operating a larger organization resulting from the acquisition and establishing the new branch location in Hasbrouck Heights.

Net interest income increased by $2.9 million, or 46.8%, to $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the first six months ended June 30, 2020. During the same period, the Company’s net interest margin increased from 1.85% to 2.46%, while the ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities increased 0.4% to 122.40%. The increase in net interest margin during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was mostly due to a lower cost of funds.

The Company reported a credit to the provision to the allowance for loan losses of $113,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to a $250,000 provision for loan losses during the same period last year. The repayments of residential loans during the first quarter of 2021 and the improved economic outlook related to the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons for the decrease in the allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income was $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 million, or 220.8%, compared to $889,000 in the prior year period. The increase was due to the $1.9 million bargain purchase gain on the Gibraltar Bank merger and a $520,000 gain on the sale of $15.7 million of residential loans. This was offset by $614,000 lower income on bank owned life insurance. Last year the Bank collected $648,000 in death proceeds during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-interest expense decreased $223,000 from $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $7.0 million for the 2021 six month period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 45.3%, which was attributable to adding the new Gibraltar Bank employees. Data processing costs increased $210,000, or 67.3%, due to higher costs associated with running two core systems. Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included a $2.9 million contribution to the Bogota Charitable Foundation that was formed during the reorganization of the Bank into a two-tier mutual holding company form of organization. The increase of other general operating expenses was mainly due to increases in professional fees associated with the expense of becoming a public company. Without the contribution to the charitable foundation in 2020 and the core conversion expense in 2021, non-interest expense would have increased $2.3 million to $6.7 million compared to the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $818.9 million at June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $77.9 million, or 10.5%, from December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $20.3 million during the period primarily due to $19.3 million in cash from the Gibraltar Bank acquisition. Net loans increased $26.1 million or 4.7%, due to new production of $36.2 million, consisting of a relatively equal mix of residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and $77.0 million of loans acquired from Gibraltar Bank, which was offset by $15.7 million of loans sold and $70.3 million in repayments. Securities held to maturity increased $20.2 million due to the purchase of corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities with excess cash and $7.0 million of securities acquired from Gibraltar Bank.

Delinquent loans increased $852,000, or 96.0%, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, finishing at $1.7 million or 0.30% of total loans. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased $8,000 or 1.2%, to $685,000 and were 0.08% of total assets at June 30, 2021. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.36% of total loans and 310.90% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2021.

Total liabilities increased $61.8 million, or 10.1%, to $674.2 million mainly due to deposits and borrowings acquired from Gibraltar Bank. Deposits increased $67.2 million, or 13.4%, which included $81.4 million of deposits acquired from Gibraltar Bank offset by a $14.2 million run-off of deposits reducing excess liquidity. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $7.3 million, or 7.0%, as the $10.0 million of borrowings acquired from Gibraltar Bank were offset by $17.3 million of borrowings that matured.

Stockholders’ equity increased $16.2 million to $144.6 million, as a result of $11.5 million of capital acquired from Gibraltar Bank and net income of $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-total assets was 17.43%, compared to 17.25% at June 30, 2020.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The Company was formed to serve as the mid-tier stock holding company for the Bank in connection with the reorganization of the Bank and its mutual holding company, Bogota Financial, MHC, into the two-tier mutual holding company structure.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from six offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including if the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if and how the economy may remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: demand for the Company’s products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, and higher levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; the Company’s allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect the Company’s net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; the Company’s cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

_______________________
1 This number represents a non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP” contained at the end of this release.
2 This number represents a non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP” contained at the end of this release

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 

 

 

As of

 

 

As of

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

6,153,193

 

 

$

5,957,564

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

94,517,618

 

 

 

74,428,175

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

100,670,811

 

 

 

80,385,739

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

11,223,212

 

 

 

11,870,508

 

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $78,486,099 and $58,872,451, respectively)

 

 

77,656,637

 

 

 

57,504,443

 

Loan held for sale

 

 

893,600

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of allowance of $2,128,174 and $2,241,174, respectively

 

 

583,751,887

 

 

 

557,690,853

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

7,896,029

 

 

 

5,671,097

 

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities

 

 

5,457,100

 

 

 

5,928,100

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

2,690,816

 

 

 

2,855,425

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

 

380,331

 

 

 

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

25,150,470

 

 

 

16,915,637

 

Other assets

 

 

3,081,402

 

 

 

2,083,076

 

Total Assets

 

$

818,852,295

 

 

$

740,904,878

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

$

31,771,385

 

 

$

27,061,629

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

 

537,419,334

 

 

 

474,911,402

 

Total Deposits

 

 

569,190,719

 

 

 

501,973,031

 

FHLB advances

 

 

96,996,554

 

 

 

104,290,920

 

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

 

3,566,955

 

 

 

2,560,089

 

Other liabilities

 

 

4,475,965

 

 

 

3,612,762

 

Total liabilities

 

 

674,230,193

 

 

 

612,436,802

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 14,425,441
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 13,157,525 at December 31, 2020

 

 

144,254

 

 

 

131,575

 

Additional Paid-In capital

 

 

68,437,376

 

 

 

56,975,187

 

Retained earnings

 

 

81,804,768

 

 

 

77,359,737

 

Unearned ESOP shares (476,721 at June 30, 2021 and 489,983 shares at December
31, 2020)

 

 

(5,574,808

)

 

 

(5,725,410

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(189,488

)

 

 

(273,013

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

144,622,102

 

 

 

128,468,076

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

818,852,295

 

 

$

740,904,878

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

Three months ended
 June 30,

 

 

Six months ended
 June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

5,684,881

 

 

$

5,245,931

 

 

$

11,149,842

 

 

$

10,343,182

 

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

388,604

 

 

 

405,146

 

 

 

1,062,151

 

 

 

836,199

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

12,798

 

 

 

13,220

 

 

 

25,383

 

 

 

24,881

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

115,256

 

 

 

151,913

 

 

 

238,260

 

 

 

529,276

 

Total interest income

 

 

6,201,539

 

 

 

5,816,210

 

 

 

12,475,636

 

 

 

11,733,538

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

1,050,546

 

 

 

2,041,512

 

 

 

2,314,228

 

 

 

4,357,833

 

FHLB advances

 

 

376,508

 

 

 

488,854

 

 

 

807,633

 

 

 

1,005,926

 

Total interest expense

 

 

1,427,054

 

 

 

2,530,366

 

 

 

3,121,861

 

 

 

5,363,759

 

Net interest income

 

 

4,774,485

 

 

 

3,285,844

 

 

 

9,353,775

 

 

 

6,369,779

 

(Credit) Provision for loan losses

 

 

(54,000

)

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

(113,000

)

 

 

250,000

 

Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses

 

 

4,828,485

 

 

 

3,060,844

 

 

 

9,466,775

 

 

 

6,119,779

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges

 

 

68,576

 

 

 

12,327

 

 

 

121,103

 

 

 

32,045

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

284,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

520,102

 

 

 

 

Bargain purchase gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,933,397

 

 

 

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

145,167

 

 

 

749,091

 

 

 

234,833

 

 

 

848,802

 

Other

 

 

35,480

 

 

 

6,228

 

 

 

42,459

 

 

 

8,182

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

533,288

 

 

 

767,646

 

 

 

2,851,894

 

 

 

889,029

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

2,035,467

 

 

 

1,202,387

 

 

 

3,574,387

 

 

 

2,459,986

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

294,694

 

 

 

159,376

 

 

 

561,173

 

 

 

328,916

 

FDIC insurance assessment

 

 

69,300

 

 

 

26,000

 

 

 

114,300

 

 

 

71,000

 

Data processing

 

 

312,527

 

 

 

165,211

 

 

 

520,836

 

 

 

311,237

 

Advertising

 

 

60,000

 

 

 

42,180

 

 

 

120,000

 

 

 

101,814

 

Director fees

 

 

216,880

 

 

 

178,894

 

 

 

415,119

 

 

 

365,176

 

Professional fees

 

 

208,849

 

 

 

192,572

 

 

 

467,766

 

 

 

324,906

 

Merger fees

 

 

73,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

392,197

 

 

 

 

Core conversion costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

360,000

 

 

 

 

Contribution to charitable foundation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,881,500

 

Other

 

 

305,484

 

 

 

193,070

 

 

 

483,801

 

 

 

387,771

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

3,577,133

 

 

 

2,159,690

 

 

 

7,009,579

 

 

 

7,232,306

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

1,784,640

 

 

 

1,668,800

 

 

 

5,309,090

 

 

 

(223,498

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

345,916

 

 

 

265,727

 

 

 

864,059

 

 

 

(288,988

)

Net income

 

$

1,438,724

 

 

$

1,403,073

 

 

$

4,445,031

 

 

$

65,490

 

Earnings per Share (basic and diluted)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.01

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

13,945,423

 

 

 

12,650,748

 

 

 

13,528,822

 

 

 

11,675,010

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED RATIOS

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or For the Three Months
 Ended June 30,

 

 

At or For the Six Months
 Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Performance Ratios (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (2)

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

0.04

%

Return on average equity (3)

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.46

%

 

 

6.46

%

 

 

0.22

%

Interest rate spread (4)

 

2.28

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

2.27

%

 

 

1.50

%

Net interest margin (5)

 

2.44

%

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

1.85

%

Efficiency ratio (6)

 

67.39

%

 

 

53.28

%

 

 

57.43

%

 

 

99.64

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
bearing liabilities

 

122.55

%

 

 

122.67

%

 

 

122.40

%

 

 

121.99

%

Net loans to deposits

 

102.56

%

 

 

119.35

%

 

 

102.56

%

 

 

119.35

%

Equity to assets (7)

 

17.43

%

 

 

17.25

%

 

 

17.43

%

 

 

17.25

%

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital to average assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.67

%

 

 

17.59

%

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.38

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-
performing loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

310.90

%

 

 

335.87

%

Net recoveries to average outstanding loans during
the period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.11

%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.09

%

(1)

  Performance ratios are annualized.

(2)

  Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3)

  Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

(4)

  Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 30%.

(5)

  Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 30% for 2021 and 2020.

(6)

  Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(7)

  Represents average equity divided by average total assets.

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
 (unaudited)

The Company’s management believes that the presentation of net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding nonrecurring items, provides useful information for evaluating the Company’s operating results and any related trends that may be affecting the Company’s business. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

$

1,784,640

 

 

$

345,916

 

 

$

1,438,724

 

Add: merger-related expenses

 

73,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,932

 

Non-GAAP basis

$

1,858,572

 

 

$

345,916

 

 

$

1,512,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

$

1,668,800

 

 

$

265,727

 

 

$

1,403,073

 

Add: merger-related expenses

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Non-GAAP basis

$

1,668,800

 

 

$

265,727

 

 

$

1,403,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

$

5,309,090

 

 

$

864,059

 

 

$

4,445,031

 

Add: merger and acquisition related expenses

 

392,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

392,197

 

ADD: Charitable Foundation Contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Bargain purchase gain

 

(1,933,397

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,933,397

)

Non-GAAP basis

$

3,767,890

 

 

$

864,059

 

 

$

2,903,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

$

(223,498

)

 

$

(288,988

)

 

$

65,490

 

Add: merger and acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Charitable Foundation Contribution

 

2,881,500

 

 

 

809,990

 

 

 

2,071,510

 

Less: Bargain purchase gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP basis

$

(223,498

)

 

$

(288,988

)

 

$

65,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized):

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

1.12

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

6.46

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

2.20

%

 

 

2.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

Wertpapier


