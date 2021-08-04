checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Höegh LNG Partners LP (“Höegh” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HMLP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Höegh announced on July 27, 2021, that it had slashed its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% to preserve cash, a move motivated by near-term financing problems. According to the Company, its refinancing plans for the FSRU facility off the coast of Indonesia collapsed after the charterer of the vessel announced plans to enter arbitration to terminate the charter. Based on this news, shares of Höegh crashed by about 65%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

