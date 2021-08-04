checkAd

2021 Second Quarter Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces the publication of its Second Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Summary

  • Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case brought by the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Ltd., (together "Claimants") against the Romanian State ("Respondent") under the rules of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID"), part of the World Bank ("ICSID Arbitration"):
    • Following the second oral hearing on the merits of the claim held in Q4 2020 ("Second Hearing"), on February 18, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Claimants and Respondent each filed simultaneous further written submissions ("Post-Hearing Briefs") in order to comment in conclusion on the evidentiary record, the final substantive submissions by the parties in the ICSID Arbitration.
    • In the absence of any further questions from the arbitral tribunal ("Tribunal") or other procedural interventions, it is anticipated that the Tribunal will now focus on its deliberations and preparation of its final decision ("Award"). There is no specified timeframe in the ICSID Rules in which an Award is to be made by the Tribunal.
  • On July 27, 2021 the Roşia Montană Mining Cultural Landscape, an area covering the footprint of the Project, was inscribed by UNESCO on its World Heritage List ("Inscription") and added to its List of World Heritage in Danger. The Inscription materially undermines the possibility of an amicable resolution of the ICSID Arbitration dispute with Romania that would allow for the development of the Project and is consistent with, and further evidence of, Romania's political repudiation of the Project and its joint venture with Gabriel.
  • On June 10, 2021, the Company announced it had completed a non-brokered private placement (the "2021 Private Placement") of 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million).
  • The net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million (Q1 2021 $8.6 million).
  • As at June 30, 2021, the Company held $ 7.0 million of cash and cash equivalents (Q1 2021 $2.5 million). The Company believes that it has sufficient funding necessary to cover its planned activities through to January 2022 and will need to raise additional financing to fund ICSID Arbitration costs and working capital requirements thereafter.
  • On July 2, 2021, Gabriel announced the repayment of the outstanding $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes ("Notes"), following maturity on June 30, 2021, through the issue of 313,587,558 Common Shares. Gabriel also announced the expiry of 103,867,820 Common Share purchase warrants on the same date.
  • All resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting of shareholders of ("AGM") held earlier today.

Dragos Tanase, Gabriel's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

