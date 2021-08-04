ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated effective July 28, 2021, outlining the general terms and conditions with respect to a proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") by ECC3 of all the issued and outstanding share capital of Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx"). The Acquisition of Sparx will constitute a reverse takeover and ECC3's Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Assuming completion of the Acquisition, it is anticipated that ECC3 will graduate to Tier 2 of the Exchange as a technology issuer.