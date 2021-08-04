ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated effective July 28, 2021, outlining the general terms and conditions with respect to a proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") by ECC3 of all the issued and outstanding share capital of Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx").
The Acquisition of Sparx will constitute a reverse takeover and ECC3's Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Assuming completion of the Acquisition, it is anticipated that ECC3 will graduate to Tier 2 of the Exchange as a technology issuer.
Sparx is a private company incorporated pursuant to the Canadian Business Corporations Act in May 2016.
Sparx is an industry leading interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing the world's largest and most demanding media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences on any screen, anytime, anywhere. The patented Sparx platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join in the action.
Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.
Recent sports client integrations include predictive gaming, trivia, and voting and polling on NESN Sports hockey and baseball broadcasts, the ESPN Megacast during the College Football National Championship Game, and beginning in August, ESPN's College Game Day telecasts. Other sports activations include the Vancouver Canucks "Predict the Play", Cleveland Cavaliers' "Cav's Pick ‘Em", and Fresno State Bulldogs' "The Dog House", plus both "in-app" and "in-venue" experiences with the Orlando Magic's "Magicvision".
Other broadcast clients include Disney/ABC, CNN, NBC Sports, and Turner Sports/Bleacher Report and 7 Australia.
The global pandemic has accelerated a shift toward virtual and hybrid events. Over the last year Sparx has developed its Stream Hub product specifically to give content providers and event producers an opportunity to capitalize on this movement by providing tools to gamify and enhance the consumer experience. This development has now pushed Sparx into new verticals including EdTech, corporate conferences and training, live streamed concerts, virtual charity events and university commencement ceremonies.
0 Kommentare