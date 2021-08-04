checkAd

ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 01:30  |  64   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated effective July 28, 2021, outlining the general terms and conditions with respect to a proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") by ECC3 of all the issued and outstanding share capital of Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx").

The Acquisition of Sparx will constitute a reverse takeover and ECC3's Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Assuming completion of the Acquisition, it is anticipated that ECC3 will graduate to Tier 2 of the Exchange as a technology issuer.

Sparx is a private company incorporated pursuant to the Canadian Business Corporations Act in May 2016.

Sparx is an industry leading interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing the world's largest and most demanding media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences on any screen, anytime, anywhere. The patented Sparx platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join in the action.

Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.

Recent sports client integrations include predictive gaming, trivia, and voting and polling on NESN Sports hockey and baseball broadcasts, the ESPN Megacast during the College Football National Championship Game, and beginning in August, ESPN's College Game Day telecasts. Other sports activations include the Vancouver Canucks "Predict the Play", Cleveland Cavaliers' "Cav's Pick ‘Em", and Fresno State Bulldogs' "The Dog House", plus both "in-app" and "in-venue" experiences with the Orlando Magic's "Magicvision".

Other broadcast clients include Disney/ABC, CNN, NBC Sports, and Turner Sports/Bleacher Report and 7 Australia.

The global pandemic has accelerated a shift toward virtual and hybrid events. Over the last year Sparx has developed its Stream Hub product specifically to give content providers and event producers an opportunity to capitalize on this movement by providing tools to gamify and enhance the consumer experience. This development has now pushed Sparx into new verticals including EdTech, corporate conferences and training, live streamed concerts, virtual charity events and university commencement ceremonies.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECC3" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCT.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray
Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest ...
Charge Enterprises Names Global Ford Marketing Executive Mark Buzzell VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...