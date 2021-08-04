CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.061 per share

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.061 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about August 27, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.

