Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSEAM: ANVS) on behalf of Annovis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Annovis is a clinical-drug company that develops drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease patients relative to a placebo.

Following this news, Annovis’ stock price declined $65.94 per share or over 60% to close at $43.50 on July 29, 2021.

