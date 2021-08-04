Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (Other OTC: ALIZY) on behalf of Allianz stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Allianz has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that “[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’) has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ.” Allianz further stated that “[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.”

On this news, the Company’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.00, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per ADR on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Allianz shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

