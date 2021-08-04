Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit – Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 – was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan. A similar lawsuit – Arent v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 – is also pending in the Eastern District of Michigan.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Companies class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Rocket Companies class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 30, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Rocket Companies’ gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (ii) Rocket Companies was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket Companies’ Partner Network operating segment; (iii) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket Companies’ gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (iv) as a result, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket Companies to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket Companies’ gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (v) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket Companies’ company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below pre-pandemic averages; and (vi) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Rocket Companies’ business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.