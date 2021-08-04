checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 03:45  |  12   |   |   

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021 that reflected net sales growth and strong performance across all business segments.

Net sales for the second quarter were $1,400.1 million, an increase of 29.1 percent compared with net sales of $1,084.9 million in the same quarter last year, and an increase of 8.1 percent from the second quarter of 2019. Pro forma net sales1 of $1,406.3 million were 28.0 percent higher than in the second quarter of 2020. The net sales growth was driven by increased volume of 13.4 percent compared with the prior-year quarter and price actions in response to rising commodity costs and other inflationary impacts. For the first half of 2021, pro forma net sales1 were $2,691.1 million, a 20.4 percent increase over the prior-year first half, led by strong volume growth of 11.3 percent with two fewer fiscal ship days.

Net income was $8.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share compared with $26.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income1 was $84.5 million or $0.67 per diluted share, an 11.2 percent increase compared to the prior year. For the first half of 2021, Adjusted net income1 was $122.7 million or $0.97 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $41.3 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $190.2 million, which was 18.3 percent higher than the same pro forma period a year ago and 7.9% percent higher than the comparable 2019 period. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 growth was driven by strong residential demand and price actions offsetting inflationary impacts partially reduced by higher manufacturing costs incurred to serve customers. For the first half of 2021, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 of $331.4 million was 12.3 percent of pro forma net sales1, which increased 70 basis points over the same pro forma period a year ago and 200 basis points from the comparable 2019 period.

“We continue to leverage the strengths of our business model to deliver long-term profitable growth,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter we delivered record second quarter earnings and made significant progress toward optimizing our portfolio. These actions strengthen our financial flexibility and position the Company to deliver value to all our stakeholders.”

As part of the Company’s ongoing effort to optimize its portfolio, the Company entered into definitive agreements to divest its Insulated Metal Panels business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group Inc and the Roll-up Sheet Doors business to Janus Industrial Holdings Inc for approximately $1.2 billion in cash transactions, subject to customary closing adjustments. Both transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Segment Results Versus Prior Year

Due to the timing of the Company’s fiscal calendar, second-quarter 2021 had one more ship day than second-quarter 2020.

  • Windows segment net sales for the quarter were $579.7 million, an increase of 35.4 percent versus the same period last year. Strong volumes across all sales channels drove increased volume of 22.5 percent coupled with incremental sales growth from recent acquisition of Prime Windows. Also contributing to the increase was disciplined price actions in response to rising commodity costs and other inflationary impacts. Operating income was $38.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $15.7 million or 67.9 percent from the prior year quarter. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 was $73.2 million or 12.5 percent of pro forma net sales1, an increase of 17.6 percent, primarily due to increased volume of 47.2 percent and favorable price, net of commodity and other inflation impacts, partially offset by increased manufacturing costs to serve customers and inefficiencies caused by labor shortages. On a year-to-date basis, pro forma net sales1 increased 25.1 percent, and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 margin increased 50 basis points.
  • Siding segment net sales for the quarter were $362.2 million, an increase of 27.0 percent versus the pro forma second-quarter 2020 net sales1. During the quarter, strong order momentum in the wholesale and retail channels drove increased volume of 12.0 percent and disciplined price actions in response to rising commodity costs and other inflationary impacts. Operating income was $53.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $22.7 million or 74.2 percent from the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $79.4 million or 21.9 percent of net sales1, an increase of 25.5 percent, primarily due to increased volume of 20.1 percent and favorable price, net of commodity and other inflation impacts, partially offset by increased manufacturing costs to serve customers. On a year-to-date basis, net sales increased 26.9 percent, and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin increased 110 basis points as compared to the pro forma period last year.
  • Commercial segment net sales for the quarter were $458.2 million, an increase of 23.4 percent from the prior year, driven by disciplined price actions to mitigate rising steel costs and increased volume of 3.6 percent. Operating income was $53.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $16.7 million or 45.5 percent from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $67.5 million or 14.7 percent of net sales, an increase of 19.4 percent over the same quarter last year, primarily due to favorable price, net of commodity and other inflation impacts, partially offset by return of near term expenses. On a year-to-date basis, net sales increased 10.8 percent, and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin increased 80 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s cash flow used in operations of $31.8 million was driven by investments in net working capital to support the robust demand environment. Capital expenditures were $26.4 million, with approximately 50 percent invested in innovative product offerings and process automation that are expected to generate profitable growth in the future.

During the quarter, the Company fully redeemed its $645 million, 8.00% Senior Notes due April 2026 using available cash from the balance sheet and net proceeds from its extended and upsized senior term loan facility. Additionally, the Company refinanced its credit facilities, meaningfully extending its debt maturities and reducing annual interest costs by over $50 million a year. Unrestricted cash on hand was approximately $89 million and liquidity was approximately $608 million as of July 3, 2021. The net debt leverage ratio improved to 4.6x at the end of the second-quarter 2021 compared with 5.3x at the end of the second-quarter 2020.

Outlook

Third-Quarter 2021 Guidance anticipating the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures as if occurred at the beginning of the quarter. For comparison purposes a reconciliation of the pro forma 3Q 2020 financial measures have also been provided.

  • The Company expects net sales to be between $1,385 million and $1,435 million

$ in millions

Net Sales

3Q 2020

$

1,227

 

Divestitures

 

(94

)

Acquisitions

 

55

 

Pro forma1 3Q 2020

$

1,188
  • Gross Profit is anticipated to be between $310 million and $330 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be between $180 million and $195 million

$ in millions

Adjusted EBITDA

3Q 2020

$

193

 

Divestitures

 

(25

)

Acquisitions

 

7

 

Pro forma1 3Q 2020

$ 175
 

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

  • Capital spending is projected to be approximately $100 million to $120 million
  • Cash interest expense is expected to be approximately $170 million
  • Cash tax rate expected to be approximately 30%
  • Expects to improve year end net debt leverage by one to one and a half turns versus year end 2020

(1) Adjusted and pro forma financial metrics used in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliations of GAAP results to adjusted results and pro forma results in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 4, to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4089544.

After registering, an email confirmation with dial-in details and a unique code for entry will be sent. To ensure you are connected for the entirety of the call, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

By Webcast:

Cornerstone Building Brands 2Q21 Earnings Call

Date:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Access link:

Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page at

investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly at

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4089544

Registration is open throughout the live call.

 

Replay dial-in will be available through August 18, 2021

Dial-in number:

800-585-8367

Replay code:

4089544

 
 

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential,” “expect,” “should,” “will,” “forecast,” “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and/ or beliefs concerning future events. As a result, these forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, forecasts, and estimates and, therefore, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to differ materially from that projected in such statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our market commentary and performance expectations, including our third quarter 2021 forecasted net sales, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA, and our fiscal year 2021 forecasted cost savings initiatives, return of near-term costs, net debt leverage, capital spending, cash interest expense, cash tax rate and other consolidated financial performance guidance. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: industry cyclicality; seasonality of the business and adverse weather conditions; challenging economic conditions affecting the residential, non-residential and repair and remodeling construction industry and markets; commodity price volatility and/or limited availability of raw materials, including polyvinyl chloride resin, glass, aluminum, and steel; our ability to identify and develop relationships with a sufficient number of qualified suppliers and to avoid a significant interruption in our supply chains; increasing difficulty in credit or financing availability of consumers or builders; increase in inflationary activity; ability to successfully achieve price increases; success of automation initiatives; successful implementation of restructuring initiatives; successful integration of our acquired businesses; ability to recruit and retain employees; volatility in the United States and international economies and in the credit markets; the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as actions that may be taken by the Company or governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or to treat its impact; an impairment of our goodwill and/or intangible assets; our ability to successfully develop new products or improve existing products; the effects of manufacturing or assembly realignments; retention and replacement of key personnel; enforcement and obsolescence of our intellectual property rights; costs related to compliance with, violations of or liabilities under environmental, health and safety laws; changes in building codes and standards; competitive activity and pricing pressure in our industry; our ability to make strategic acquisitions accretive to earnings and dispositions at favorable prices and terms; our ability to carry out our restructuring plans and to fully realize the expected cost savings; global climate change, including legal, regulatory or market responses thereto; breaches of our information system security measures; damage to our computer infrastructure and software systems; necessary maintenance or replacements to our enterprise resource planning technologies; potential personal injury, property damage or product liability claims or other types of litigation; compliance with certain laws related to our international business operations; increases in labor costs, potential labor disputes, union organizing activity and work stoppages at our facilities or the facilities of our suppliers; significant changes in factors and assumptions used to measure certain of our defined benefit plan obligations and the effect of actual investment returns on pension assets; the cost and difficulty associated with integrating and combining acquired businesses; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions and to use the proceeds from dispositions; volatility of the Company’s stock price; substantial governance and other rights held by our sponsor investors; the effect on our common stock price caused by transactions engaged in by our sponsor investors, our directors or executives; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur substantially more indebtedness; limitations that our debt agreements place on our ability to engage in certain business and financial transactions; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; downgrades of our credit ratings; and the effect of increased interest rates on our ability to service our debt. See also the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, which identify other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net sales

$

1,400,121

 

 

$

1,084,936

 

 

$

2,667,153

 

 

$

2,198,747

 

Cost of sales

1,088,393

 

 

830,205

 

 

2,095,696

 

 

1,713,129

 

Gross profit

311,728

 

 

254,731

 

 

571,457

 

 

485,618

 

 

22.3

%

 

23.5

%

 

21.4

%

 

22.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

163,518

 

 

134,371

 

 

316,686

 

 

299,325

 

Intangible asset amortization

46,809

 

 

45,240

 

 

93,011

 

 

90,101

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

4,652

 

 

15,411

 

 

6,490

 

 

29,246

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

(61

)

 

784

 

 

3,252

 

 

5,641

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

Income (loss) from operations

96,810

 

 

58,925

 

 

152,018

 

 

(441,866

)

Interest income

23

 

 

341

 

 

140

 

 

679

 

Interest expense

(47,458

)

 

(52,384

)

 

(103,957

)

 

(107,219

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

229

 

 

2,025

 

 

203

 

 

(2,112

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(42,234

)

 

 

 

(42,234

)

 

 

Other income (expense), net

493

 

 

660

 

 

830

 

 

(2

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,863

 

 

9,567

 

 

7,000

 

 

(550,520

)

Benefit for income taxes

(1,064

)

 

(17,332

)

 

(272

)

 

(35,346

)

 

(13.5

)%

 

(181.2

)%

 

(3.9

)%

 

6.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

8,927

 

 

26,899

 

 

7,272

 

 

(515,174

)

Net income allocated to participating securities

(123

)

 

(442

)

 

(93

)

 

 

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

8,804

 

 

$

26,457

 

 

$

7,179

 

 

$

(515,174

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(4.09

)

Diluted

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(4.09

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

125,863

 

 

125,754

 

 

125,683

 

 

125,927

 

Diluted

126,841

 

 

125,755

 

 

126,469

 

 

125,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in sales

29.1

%

 

(16.3

)%

 

21.3

%

 

(6.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses percentage of net sales

11.7

%

 

12.4

%

 

11.9

%

 

13.6

%

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

July 3,

2021

 

December 31,

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

88,978

 

 

$

674,255

 

Restricted cash

6,224

 

 

6,223

 

Accounts receivable, net

613,193

 

 

554,649

 

Inventories, net

549,736

 

 

431,937

 

Income taxes receivable

46,358

 

 

39,379

 

Investments in debt and equity securities, at market

2,695

 

 

2,333

 

Prepaid expenses and other

88,942

 

 

77,751

 

Assets held for sale

390,025

 

 

4,644

 

Total current assets

1,786,151

 

 

1,791,171

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

568,901

 

 

631,821

 

Lease right-of-use assets

272,366

 

 

264,107

 

Goodwill

1,107,758

 

 

1,194,729

 

Intangible assets, net

1,488,426

 

 

1,584,604

 

Deferred income taxes

2,178

 

 

1,867

 

Other assets, net

28,283

 

 

10,191

 

Total assets

$

5,254,063

 

 

$

5,478,490

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

26,000

 

 

$

25,600

 

Accounts payable

266,067

 

 

211,441

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

75,966

 

 

81,548

 

Accrued interest

21,406

 

 

25,485

 

Accrued income taxes

6,560

 

 

5,060

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

68,198

 

 

70,125

 

Other accrued expenses

280,236

 

 

247,893

 

Liabilities held for sale

75,927

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

820,360

 

 

667,152

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

3,180,759

 

 

3,563,429

 

Deferred income taxes

233,602

 

 

269,792

 

Long-term lease liabilities

205,530

 

 

198,875

 

Other long-term liabilities

334,565

 

 

337,437

 

Total long-term liabilities

3,954,456

 

 

4,369,533

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

1,261

 

 

1,255

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,265,887

 

 

1,257,262

 

Accumulated deficit

(757,413

)

 

(764,685

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(30,064

)

 

(51,517

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(424

)

 

(510

)

Total stockholders’ equity

479,247

 

 

441,805

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,254,063

 

 

$

5,478,490

 

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

7,272

 

 

$

(515,174

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

145,901

 

 

140,480

 

Non-cash interest expense

10,924

 

 

4,593

 

Share-based compensation expense

8,593

 

 

8,543

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

42,234

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

503,171

 

Asset impairment

3,988

 

 

3,490

 

Loss on sale of assets, net

 

 

169

 

Provision for credit losses

1,428

 

 

252

 

Deferred income taxes

(24,758

)

 

(48,190

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(119,813

)

 

(24,844

)

Inventories

(176,077

)

 

36,872

 

Income taxes

(6,979

)

 

12,226

 

Prepaid expenses and other

(15,960

)

 

9,782

 

Accounts payable

73,627

 

 

(7,818

)

Accrued expenses

38,347

 

 

(53,834

)

Other, net

(448

)

 

(2,756

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(11,721

)

 

66,962

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(94,383

)

 

(41,841

)

Capital expenditures

(47,643

)

 

(47,609

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

715

 

 

114

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(141,311

)

 

(89,336

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from ABL facility

160,000

 

 

345,000

 

Payments on ABL facility

 

 

(30,000

)

Proceeds from cash flow revolver

 

 

115,000

 

Proceeds from term loan

108,438

 

 

 

Payments on term loan

(12,905

)

 

(12,810

)

Payments on senior notes

(670,800

)

 

 

Payments of financing costs

(13,187

)

 

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

(6,428

)

Payments on derivative financing obligations

(2,848

)

 

 

Other

(61

)

 

(467

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(431,363

)

 

410,295

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(881

)

 

(508

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(585,276

)

 

387,413

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

680,478

 

 

102,307

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

95,202

 

 

$

489,720

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized

$

102,045

 

 

$

101,142

 

Taxes paid, net

$

23,968

 

 

$

1,109

 

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND

NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(4.09

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

0.04

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.23

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.04

 

Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

0.02

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.00

 

Intangible asset amortization(4)

0.37

 

 

0.36

 

 

0.74

 

 

0.72

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19(3)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Other, net(5)

0.40

 

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

0.01

 

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)

(0.21

)

 

(0.14

)

 

(0.32

)

 

(1.32

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share(2)

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis

$

8,804

 

 

$

26,457

 

 

$

7,179

 

 

$

(515,174

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

4,652

 

 

15,411

 

 

6,490

 

 

29,403

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

(61

)

 

784

 

 

3,252

 

 

5,641

 

Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

(229

)

 

(2,025

)

 

(203

)

 

2,112

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

Intangible asset amortization(4)

46,815

 

 

45,240

 

 

93,017

 

 

90,101

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

193

 

 

 

 

313

 

COVID-19(3)

244

 

 

6,805

 

 

(399

)

 

8,035

 

Other, net(5)

50,824

 

 

474

 

 

54,002

 

 

1,612

 

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)

(26,584

)

 

(17,389

)

 

(40,601

)

 

(166,501

)

Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares(2)

$

84,465

 

 

$

75,950

 

 

$

122,737

 

 

$

(41,287

)

(1)

The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable federal and state statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item.

(2)

The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are referred to in the text of our press releases and are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) per diluted common share and net income (loss) applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations.

(3)

Costs included within the COVID-19 line item for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021 and July 4, 2020 include incremental labor costs due to quarantine related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs.

(4)

Effective July 3, 2021, we revised the definition of Adjusted Net Income to exclude intangible amortization expense.

(5)

Costs included within the Other, net line item include $8.5 million and $11.6 million of non-capitalizable debt issuance costs for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, respectively; and $42.2 million of loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021.

 

Certain amounts in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, amounts shown as totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the individual amounts that comprise or precede them.

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

June 29,

2019

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

June 29,

2019

Net sales

$

1,400,121

 

 

$

1,084,936

 

 

$

1,295,457

 

 

$

2,667,153

 

 

$

2,198,747

 

 

$

2,360,289

 

Impact of Prime, Kleary and Environmental Stoneworks acquisitions(1)

6,175

 

 

13,606

 

 

25,238

 

 

23,936

 

 

35,504

 

 

60,521

 

Pro forma net sales

$

1,406,296

 

 

$

1,098,542

 

 

$

1,320,695

 

 

$

2,691,089

 

 

$

2,234,251

 

 

$

2,420,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

311,728

 

 

$

254,731

 

 

$

304,663

 

 

$

571,457

 

 

$

485,618

 

 

$

490,580

 

 

22.3

%

 

23.5

%

 

23.5

%

 

21.4

%

 

22.1

%

 

20.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

96,810

 

 

$

58,925

 

 

$

80,931

 

 

$

152,018

 

 

$

(441,866

)

 

$

53,566

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

4,652

 

 

15,411

 

 

7,107

 

 

6,490

 

 

29,403

 

 

10,538

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

(61

)

 

784

 

 

12,086

 

 

3,252

 

 

5,641

 

 

26,168

 

Non-cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,249

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

 

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

193

 

 

175

 

 

 

 

313

 

 

417

 

COVID-19

244

 

 

6,805

 

 

 

 

(399

)

 

8,035

 

 

 

Other, net

8,588

 

 

474

 

 

1,357

 

 

11,768

 

 

1,612

 

 

2,081

 

Adjusted operating income

110,233

 

 

82,592

 

 

101,656

 

 

173,129

 

 

106,309

 

 

109,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

493

 

 

660

 

 

(397

)

 

830

 

 

(2

)

 

(52

)

Depreciation and amortization

73,286

 

 

70,711

 

 

67,529

 

 

145,901

 

 

140,480

 

 

127,476

 

Share-based compensation expense

5,291

 

 

5,156

 

 

3,474

 

 

8,593

 

 

8,543

 

 

7,479

 

Adjusted EBITDA

189,303

 

 

159,119

 

 

172,262

 

 

328,453

 

 

255,330

 

 

243,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of Prime, Kleary and Environmental Stoneworks acquisitions(1)

876

 

 

1,583

 

 

3,945

 

 

2,903

 

 

4,528

 

 

5,216

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

190,179

 

 

$

160,702

 

 

$

176,207

 

 

$

331,356

 

 

$

259,858

 

 

$

249,138

 

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net sales

13.5

%

 

14.6

%

 

13.3

%

 

12.3

%

 

11.6

%

 

10.3

%

(1)

Reflects the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Prime Windows LLC for the periods January 1, 2019 to June 29, 2019, January 1, 2020 to July 4, 2020 and January 1, 2021 to April 29, 2021; Kleary Masonry, Inc. for the periods January 1, 2019 to June 29, 2019 and January 1, 2020 to March 1, 2020; and Environmental Stoneworks for the period of January 1, 2019 to February 20, 2019.

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Windows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net Sales

$

579,744

 

 

$

428,275

 

 

$

1,107,007

 

 

$

876,725

 

Impact of Prime acquisition(1)

6,175

 

 

13,606

 

 

23,936

 

 

27,146

 

Pro forma net sales

$

585,919

 

 

$

441,881

 

 

$

1,130,943

 

 

$

903,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

102,320

 

 

$

84,363

 

 

$

194,854

 

 

$

158,364

 

 

17.6

%

 

19.7

%

 

17.6

%

 

18.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

38,783

 

 

$

23,101

 

 

$

68,145

 

 

$

(290,089

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

23

 

 

4,184

 

 

955

 

 

5,650

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

1,314

 

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

16

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

320,990

 

COVID-19

 

 

3,964

 

 

 

 

4,892

 

Other, net

 

 

(785

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

40,120

 

 

30,464

 

 

70,414

 

 

41,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

13

 

 

 

 

(74

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

32,174

 

 

30,182

 

 

62,972

 

 

60,035

 

Adjusted EBITDA

72,307

 

 

60,646

 

 

133,312

 

 

101,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of Prime acquisition(1)

876

 

 

1,583

 

 

2,903

 

 

2,659

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

73,183

 

 

$

62,229

 

 

$

136,215

 

 

$

104,153

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net Sales

12.5

%

 

14.1

%

 

12.0

%

 

11.5

%

(1)

Reflects the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Prime Windows LLC for the periods January 1, 2020 to July 4, 2020 and January 1, 2021 to April 29, 2021.

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Siding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net Sales

$

362,187

 

 

$

285,249

 

 

$

678,578

 

 

$

526,292

 

Impact of Kleary acquisition(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,358

 

Pro forma net sales

$

362,187

 

 

$

285,249

 

 

$

678,578

 

 

$

534,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

99,867

 

 

$

78,137

 

 

$

175,866

 

 

$

137,179

 

 

27.6

%

 

27.4

%

 

25.9

%

 

26.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

53,383

 

 

$

30,638

 

 

$

80,911

 

 

$

(138,229

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

13

 

 

2,524

 

 

154

 

 

3,615

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

(3,167

)

 

955

 

 

(2,844

)

 

976

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

176,774

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

193

 

 

 

 

313

 

COVID-19

7

 

 

43

 

 

20

 

 

43

 

Other, net

27

 

 

412

 

 

27

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

50,263

 

 

34,765

 

 

78,268

 

 

43,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

(34

)

 

(6

)

 

(66

)

 

(6

)

Depreciation and amortization

29,209

 

 

28,514

 

 

58,357

 

 

56,521

 

Adjusted EBITDA

79,438

 

 

63,273

 

 

136,559

 

 

100,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of Kleary acquisition(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,869

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

79,438

 

 

$

63,273

 

 

$

136,559

 

 

$

101,876

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

21.9

%

 

22.2

%

 

20.1

%

 

19.0

%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net Sales

21.9

%

 

22.2

%

 

20.1

%

 

19.1

%

(1)

Reflects the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Kleary Masonry, Inc. for the period January 1, 2020 to March 1, 2020.

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net Sales

$

458,190

 

 

$

371,412

 

 

$

881,568

 

 

$

795,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

109,541

 

 

$

92,231

 

 

$

200,737

 

 

$

190,075

 

 

23.9

%

 

24.8

%

 

22.8

%

 

23.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income, GAAP

$

53,330

 

 

$

36,664

 

 

$

94,915

 

 

$

53,505

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

2,374

 

 

7,364

 

 

3,046

 

 

19,069

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

774

 

 

(149

)

 

832

 

 

(254

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,407

 

COVID-19

 

 

1,220

 

 

(774

)

 

1,522

 

Other, net

14

 

 

289

 

 

177

 

 

1,100

 

Adjusted operating income

56,492

 

 

45,388

 

 

98,196

 

 

80,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

371

 

 

123

 

 

725

 

 

237

 

Depreciation and amortization

10,643

 

 

11,020

 

 

22,003

 

 

21,921

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

67,506

 

 

$

56,531

 

 

$

120,924

 

 

$

102,507

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

14.7

%

 

15.2

%

 

13.7

%

 

12.9

%

 
 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

July 3,

2021

 

July 4,

2020

Net cash provided (used) in operating activities

$

(31,752

)

 

$

69,186

 

$

(11,721

)

 

$

66,962

 

Less: Capital expenditures

(26,413

)

 

(20,042

)

(47,643

)

 

(47,609

)

Free cash flow

$

(58,165

)

 

$

49,144

 

$

(59,364

)

 

$

19,353

 

 
 

 

Cornerstone Building Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021 that reflected net sales growth and strong …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
BeiGene Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Center at Princeton West ...
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Barclays Building & Building Products Virtual Conference on August 10 & 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Acquire Cascade Windows, Deepens Residential Product Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Roll-up Sheet Door Business for $168 Million, Unlocks Immediate Shareholder Value
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Janus International Agrees to Acquire Building Components Manufacturer DBCI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Cornerstone Building Brands Leader Heather Hollis Receives Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award for Leadership and Excellence
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten