NaviFUS begins FUS combined with radiotherapy clinical trial for the treatment of terminal primary brain tumors

This clinical trial is funded by the Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NaviFUS' focused ultrasound (FUS) therapy system (NaviFUS) was recently approved for use in a new clinical trial by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). It will be initiated shortly at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. The trial will investigate the "synergy" that FUS-mediated opening of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) has on improving the therapeutic effect of radiotherapy treatment in patients with end-stage primary brain tumors. Despite suffering from repeating surgeries, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, most of these patients will eventually face tumor recurrence. Currently, while there may not be any effective treatments guaranteed to prolong survival, NaviFUS hopes that this upcoming clinical trial can result in a new, low-risk, and "Patient Friendly" option for patients who have already exhausted first and second-line treatments or failed radiotherapy treatment previously. If this combined treatment can safely enhance the effect of radiotherapy, NaviFUS' believes this treatment can also be extended to metastatic brain tumors from lung cancer, breast cancer, etc. The market potential for this treatment is expected to be more than $2 billion US dollars.

The principle behind the "synergy" of this combined treatment is based on findings that the blood flow and oxygen concentration in the tumor area are often insufficient due to rapid proliferation of tumor cells. As a result of these hypoxic conditions, free radicals are not easily generated during radiation treatment, resulting in low radiotherapy efficacy; the opening of the blood-brain barrier is expected to change the tumor microenvironment by improving the blood flow and oxygen content of tumor tissues, which promotes the formation of free radicals and produces a radio-sensitization effect, so that the same dose of radiotherapy may bring better results without adding negative side effects.