ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving Pregnancy and Live Birth Outcomes Following IVF
- A Combined Analysis of Pregnancy and Live Birth in more than 1800 IVF Patients Across Three Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials Published in the Journal of Human Reproduction-
-A Mechanism of Action Trial Assessing the Effect of Nolasiban on Contractions, Blood Flow and Gene Expression in the Uterus Published in the Journal of Reproductive BioMedicine Online-
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – August 4, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed papers on nolasiban, an oxytocin receptor antagonist in development for improving live birth rates in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
The first paper, entitled “Effect of the oxytocin receptor antagonist nolasiban on pregnancy rates in women undergoing embryo transfer following IVF: analysis of three randomized clinical trials” (Griesinger et al), was published in the Journal of Human Reproduction. The study reports the results from a meta-analysis of three randomized, placebo-controlled trials showing that nolasiban increased the likelihood of live birth following IVF. Participants were administered a single oral dose of nolasiban 900 mg (n=846) or placebo (n=864) and assigned to one of three trials (IMPLANT 1, IMPLANT 2 and IMPLANT 4) conducted in Europe and Canada between 2015 and 2019. Key outcomes of the study were as follows:
- The Phase 2 IMPLANT1 and Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trials both demonstrated that administration of a single 900 mg dose of nolasiban administered before fresh single embryo transfer (SET) increased live birth rates compared to placebo. These results were not confirmed in a third trial, IMPLANT 4.
- A patient-level combined analysis of the three studies showed a 5% absolute increase (15% relative increase) in ongoing pregnancy rate, with an odds ratio for nolasiban versus placebo of 1.25 that was statistically significant (p=0.029).
- The analyses also showed that the effect size for nolasiban was similar for ongoing pregnancy rate and live birth rate.
- Population pharmacokinetic analyses indicated that higher exposures of nolasiban were associated with a higher probability of pregnancy.
- Nolasiban was well tolerated at a dose of 900 mg and there were few differences in maternal, obstetric and neonatal outcomes between the
nolasiban and placebo treatment groups.
