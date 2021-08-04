checkAd

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 07:06  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021

04.08.2021 / 07:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021

- Consolidated Group net profit increased by 35% to EUR 18.3 million

- Customer payment behaviour stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision decline

- Stronger new business expected in the second half of 2021 as a result of further recovery of
markets

- CFO Dr Sebastian Hirsch: "Remarkably positive profit development".

- CEO Michael Bücker: "Driving forward the transformation process with unwavering commitment".

Baden-Baden, Germany, August 4, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, significantly increased its net profit in the second quarter of 2021, despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consolidated net profit after taxes increased to EUR 18.3 million (Q2 20201: EUR 13.5 million). This was mainly due to a decline in expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision, which fell 40.3% to EUR 39.5 million (Q2 20201: EUR 66.2 million) and was attributable to the stable payment behaviour of customers. The resulting loss rate in the reporting period was 1.8%. In the same prior-year quarter, risk provisions had been increased due to expected payment defaults as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but did not occur to the same extent.

Last week the Board of Directors raised the profit forecast for the 2021 financial year based on its assumption that customers' payment behaviour will continue to be stable in the second half-year. GRENKE AG now expects Consolidated Group net profit in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 80 million compared to its previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million.

Chief Financial Officer Dr Sebastian Hirsch in his comments on the results said: "Our results in the second quarter of 2021 are better than originally expected - not least due to our conservative risk management. Now in the further course of the year, our aim is to generate additional new business. We are ready to give it our all to achieve this, thanks to our solid equity base."

Seite 1 von 6
GRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021 DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021 04.08.2021 / 07:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GRENKE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Verlangen des Hauptaktionärs auf Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beta Systems Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status consolidated financial statements FY 2020 and ongoing projects
DGAP-News: CENIT Konzern-EBIT steigt im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 19,8%
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Ausblick für 2021 auf 700 Mio. EUR bis 800 Mio. EUR angehoben
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:10 UhrGrenke Q2 Net Income up 35% to EUR 18.3 Million;
PLX AI | Analysen
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
28.07.21ROUNDUP: Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose - Bedarf an Risikovorsorge sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose und nennt Eckdaten der BaFin-Prüfung
4investors | Kommentare
28.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs