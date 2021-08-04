DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021 04.08.2021 / 07:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Consolidated Group net profit increased by 35% to EUR 18.3 million

- Customer payment behaviour stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision decline

- Stronger new business expected in the second half of 2021 as a result of further recovery of

markets

- CFO Dr Sebastian Hirsch: "Remarkably positive profit development".

- CEO Michael Bücker: "Driving forward the transformation process with unwavering commitment".

Baden-Baden, Germany, August 4, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, significantly increased its net profit in the second quarter of 2021, despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consolidated net profit after taxes increased to EUR 18.3 million (Q2 20201: EUR 13.5 million). This was mainly due to a decline in expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision, which fell 40.3% to EUR 39.5 million (Q2 20201: EUR 66.2 million) and was attributable to the stable payment behaviour of customers. The resulting loss rate in the reporting period was 1.8%. In the same prior-year quarter, risk provisions had been increased due to expected payment defaults as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but did not occur to the same extent.

Last week the Board of Directors raised the profit forecast for the 2021 financial year based on its assumption that customers' payment behaviour will continue to be stable in the second half-year. GRENKE AG now expects Consolidated Group net profit in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 80 million compared to its previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million.

Chief Financial Officer Dr Sebastian Hirsch in his comments on the results said: "Our results in the second quarter of 2021 are better than originally expected - not least due to our conservative risk management. Now in the further course of the year, our aim is to generate additional new business. We are ready to give it our all to achieve this, thanks to our solid equity base."