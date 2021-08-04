Commerzbank Q2 Revenue, Operating Result Below Estimates
(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.Q2 net fee income EUR 852 millionQ2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 millionQ2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 millionExcluding one-off effects, the …
(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.Q2 net fee income EUR 852 millionQ2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 millionQ2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 millionExcluding one-off effects, the …
- (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.
- Q2 net fee income EUR 852 million
- Q2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 million
- Q2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 million
- Excluding one-off effects, the underlying operating profit was EUR 208 million
- Negative contributions came in particular from provisions of €66 million for the judgement of the Federal Court of Justice relating to price adjustment measures in the Private Customers business as well as provisions of further €55 million for the Swiss francs loan portfolio of mBank
- Additional negative impacts resulted from ending the project of outsourcing securities settlement
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%
- Commerzbank has further set ambitious targets for its operating segments. The Corporate Clients segment is projected to contribute €200 billion and to thereby support the transformation of its customers. The Private and Small-Business Customers segment will deliver €100 billion in the form of sustainable product offerings
- Says revenues in 2021 should slightly exceed the previous year
Commerzbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare