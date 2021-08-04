checkAd

Commerzbank Q2 Revenue, Operating Result Below Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
04.08.2021, 07:05  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.Q2 net fee income EUR 852 millionQ2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 millionQ2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 millionExcluding one-off effects, the …

  • (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.
  • Q2 net fee income EUR 852 million
  • Q2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 million
  • Q2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 million
  • Excluding one-off effects, the underlying operating profit was EUR 208 million
  • Negative contributions came in particular from provisions of €66 million for the judgement of the Federal Court of Justice relating to price adjustment measures in the Private Customers business as well as provisions of further €55 million for the Swiss francs loan portfolio of mBank
  • Additional negative impacts resulted from ending the project of outsourcing securities settlement
  • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%
  • Commerzbank has further set ambitious targets for its operating segments. The Corporate Clients segment is projected to contribute €200 billion and to thereby support the transformation of its customers. The Private and Small-Business Customers segment will deliver €100 billion in the form of sustainable product offerings
  • Says revenues in 2021 should slightly exceed the previous year


Commerzbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commerzbank Q2 Revenue, Operating Result Below Estimates (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.Q2 net fee income EUR 852 millionQ2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 millionQ2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 millionExcluding one-off effects, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects
Occidental Q2 After-Tax Items $389 Million, Offset by State Tax Reeval of $55 Million
Rheinmetall H1 Sales Below Expectations; Takes EUR 110 Million Pistons Charge
BMW Falls More Than 4% as Guidance Upgrade Seen Too Small, Analysts Say
Match Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations; Sees Higher Revenue in Q3
Societe Generale Soars After Earnings Beat, but BofA Still Sees Underperformance
CTS Eventim to Develop Italian Olympic Arena for EUR 180 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:26 UhrKonzernumbau reißt Commerzbank in die roten Zahlen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:20 UhrDAX-FLASH: Dax moderat im Plus taxiert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Commerzbank erzielt im ersten Halbjahr Operatives Ergebnis von 570 Millionen Euro - Transformation kommt gut voran (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Commerzbank erzielt im ersten Halbjahr Operatives Ergebnis von 570 Millionen Euro - Transformation kommt gut voran
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Commerzbank achieves operating result of €570m in first half year - transformation making good progress
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:00 UhrROUNDUP: Verbraucherzentralen fordern Neustart bei privater Altersvorsorge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05:50 UhrAnalysten erwarten bei Commerzbank Verlust im zweiten Quartal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Verbraucherschützer: Streit um Kontogebühren nach BGH-Urteil
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Analyse: Banking in spritzig!
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
03.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Commerzbank auf 'Hold' - Ziel 5,80 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere