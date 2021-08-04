Grenke Q2 Net Income up 35% to EUR 18.3 Million; Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 07:10 | 16 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 07:10 | (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 millionSays customer payment behavior stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision declineStronger new business expected in the second half of … (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 millionSays customer payment behavior stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision declineStronger new business expected in the second half of … (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.

Stronger new business expected in the second half of 2021 as a result of further recovery of markets



