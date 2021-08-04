checkAd

Grenke Q2 Net Income up 35% to EUR 18.3 Million;

(PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 millionSays customer payment behavior stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision declineStronger new business expected in the second half of …

  • (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.
  • Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million
  • Says customer payment behavior stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision decline
  • Stronger new business expected in the second half of 2021 as a result of further recovery of markets
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
28.07.21ROUNDUP: Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose - Bedarf an Risikovorsorge sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose und nennt Eckdaten der BaFin-Prüfung
4investors | Kommentare
28.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs