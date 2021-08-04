Grenke Q2 Net Income up 35% to EUR 18.3 Million;
- (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 net income up 35% to EUR 18.3 million.
- Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million
- Says customer payment behavior stable; expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision decline
- Stronger new business expected in the second half of 2021 as a result of further recovery of markets
