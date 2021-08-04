checkAd

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive business development in the second quarter 2021

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive business development in the second quarter 2021

Sales of 78.9 million Euro and EBIT margin of 15.9% achieved in a challenging environment

Dortmund, August 4, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) succeeded in continuing its positive business development in the second quarter and posted a significant increase in sales and earnings as compared to the previous year, which was negatively impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Group sales totaled 78.9 million Euro in the period from April to June 2021 and were therefore 34.2% higher year on year (Q2 2020: 58.8 million Euro). EBIT rose to 12.5 million Euro in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: 3.2 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved to 15.9% compared to 5.4% in the previous year. The second quarter thus was in line with the quarterly guidance (sales of 79 ± 3 million Euro; EBIT margin of 16% ± 1.5 percentage points).

Capital expenditures, which were primarily used to expand the testing capacity, amounted to 17.3 million Euro in the second quarter of 2021 (21.9% of sales) and had a significant effect on the adjusted free cash flow (-3.4 million Euro). The investment program will be continued in the further course of the year.

"The ongoing high demand for semiconductors in all industries worldwide continued to fuel the allocation situation along the entire value chain in the second quarter of 2021. Furthermore, material price increases and logistical challenges impact the business performance. According to today's knowledge, only limited global capacity expansion can be expected for 2022, especially in 8-inch wafer production. This might also result in growth-dampening bottlenecks," says Dr. Arne Schneider CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "In spite of these temporary effects on sales growth and earnings, Elmos will participate in the positive long-term development of the semiconductor market."

