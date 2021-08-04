checkAd

Regulatory News:

Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU):

Main financial aggregates for the first half of 2021

in $m

H1 2021

H1 2020

Change

 

 

 

Income statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

188

142

32%

Opex & G&A

-77

-86

 

Royalties and production taxes

-37

-21

 

Change in overlift/underlift position

43

-24

 

Other

0

6

 

EBITDA

117

18

549%

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions and impairment on assets in production and development

-43

-539

 

Expenses and impairment of exploration assets

0

-30

 

Other

-1

-2

 

Operating income

74

-553

N/A

Financial income

-13

-12

 

Income tax

-36

-8

 

Share of income/loss of associates

7

-33

 

Net income

32

-606

N/A

O/w net income before non-recurring items

33

-61

N/A

 

 

 

Cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow before income tax

118

17

 

Income tax paid

-16

-16

 

Operating cash flow before change in working capital

101

1

N/A

Change in working capital requirement

-44

94

 

Cash flow from operating activities

57

96

-39%

Development capex

-19

-26

 

Exploration capex

-45

 

M&A

 

Free cash flow

38

25

52%

Net cost of debt

-46

-49

 

Dividends received

9

6

 

Dividends paid

 

Other

-2

0

 

Change in cash position

-1

-19

N/A

 

 

 

Opening cash

168

231

 

Closing cash

167

212

 

At its meeting of 3 August 2021, chaired by John Anis, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group (“M&P” or “the Group”) approved the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at Maurel & Prom, stated: “The efforts undertaken last year as part of the adaptation and cost reduction plan have allowed the Group to take full advantage of the rise in crude prices and report a major improvement in its financial results for this first half. The objective now is to maximise this performance by increasing production, particularly through development drilling in Gabon which resumed in July.”

Financial performance

The Group’s valued production (income from production activities, excluding lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation) was $204 million in H1 2021, up 31% from H1 2020 ($156 million). The restatement of lifting imbalances net of inventory revaluation resulted in a negative impact of $16 million in the first half of the year. The Group’s consolidated sales for first-half consequently stood at $188 million, up 32% from H1 in 2020.

Thanks to strict cost control measures, operating expenses and G&A were kept at their H2 2020 level, coming in at -$77 million (versus -$86 million in H1 2020 and -$78 million in H2 2020). The increase in prices took royalties and production taxes to -$37 million (-$21 million in H1 2020).

After accounting for the change in underlift position ($43 million), EBITDA stood at $117 million for H1 2020, versus $18 million in H1 2020.

Depreciation and amortisation charges amounted to $43 million for H1 2021, down sharply from H1 2020 (-$66 million for current items, -$539 million in total including impairment and value losses), due to a one-time impairment charge recorded in fiscal year 2020.

Financial income was -$13 million in H1 2021, while the share of income from equity associates was $7 million, mainly from the 20.46% interest in Seplat.

Net income totalled $32 million in first-half 2021, versus -$606 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted for non-recurring items, recurring net income was $33 million, versus -$61 million in H1 2020.

From a cash flow perspective, cash flow from operating activities in H1 2021 amounted to $57 million, despite cash consumption of $44 million resulting from the increase in working capital requirement caused by the underlift position. Free cash flow stood at $38 million, after taking into account -$19 million in development capex outlaid during the period, primarily in Gabon.

M&P’s cash position at 30 June 2021 was $167 million, unchanged from 31 December 2020 ($168 million) due to just two liftings during the period. M&P also repaid $41 million in debt in H1 2020, reducing its total debt to $580 million. At end-June 2021, net debt stood at $413 million, versus $455 million at 31 December 2020.

As announced in the first quarter 2021 press release, the sum of $43 million corresponding to the debt owed by Gabon Oil Company (GOC) to M&P in respect of pre-2018 carrying costs remains frozen in an escrow account. Agreements are being finalised with the Gabonese authorities to find a positive and constructive resolution to this situation, and also to other matters currently ongoing with the Gabonese Republic.

Production activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

2021

Q2

2021

 

H1

2021

 

H1

2020

H2

2020

H1 2021 vs

H1 2020

H2 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

M&P working interest production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gabon (oil)

bopd

15,120

15,256

 

15,189

 

18,134

15,671

-16%

-3%

Angola (oil)

bopd

3,333

3,786

 

3,561

 

4,108

3,759

-13%

-5%

Tanzania (gas)

mmcfd

40.7

36.5

 

38.6

 

28.0

34.9

+38%

+11%

Total

boepd

25,240

25,124

 

25,182

 

26,917

25,243

-6%

-0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average sale price

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil

$/bbl

57.3

68.5

 

63.0

 

34.6

45.5

+82%

+38%

Gas

$/mmBtu

3.34

3.35

 

3.35

 

3.32

3.31

+1%

+1%

  • Gabon

M&P’s working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit was 15,189 bopd (gross production: 18,986 bopd) in H1 2021, stable compared with the production level of H2 2020 (15,671 bopd for M&P working interest). The lack of drilling since March 2020 adversely affected the fields’ production potential, which currently stands at around 21,000 bopd (gross).

After production cuts imposed under OPEC quotas came to an end, M&P resumed development drilling in the middle of July, which is expected to significantly increase the production potential. A campaign of stimulation operations also began in mid-July to optimise the production and injectivity of some existing wells.

  • Tanzania

M&P’s working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit stood at 38.6 mmcfd (gross production: 80.30 mmcfd) for H1 2021, up 38% from H1 2020 and up 11% from H2 2020. The low seasonal demand usually observed during the rainy season (which more or less coincides with Q2) did not materialise this year, and M&P’s working interest production came in at 36.5 mmcfd in Q2 2021, versus 25.4 mmcfd in Q2 2020.

  • Angola

M&P’s working interest production (20%) in Block 3/05 in H1 2021 was 3,561 bopd (gross production: 17,804 bopd). Output from the asset rose sharply in Q2 2021 (up 14% from Q1 2021) following the completion of maintenance work, which had caused operations to be suspended or significantly reduced at the end of February and throughout March.

Workover operations are currently ongoing, which should in particular see production resume on Block 3/05A.

French

 

 

 

 

 

English

pieds cubes

 

pc

 

cf

 

cubic feet

millions de pieds cubes par jour

 

Mpc/j

 

mmcfd

 

million cubic feet per day

milliards de pieds cubes

 

Gpc

 

bcf

 

billion cubic feet

baril

 

B

 

bbl

 

barrel

barils d’huile par jour

 

b/j

 

bopd

 

barrels of oil per day

millions de barils

 

Mb

 

mmbbls

 

million barrels

barils équivalent pétrole

 

bep

 

boe

 

barrels of oil equivalent

barils équivalent pétrole par jour

 

bep/j

 

boepd

 

barrels of oil equivalent per day

millions de barils équivalent pétrole

 

Mbep

 

mmboe

 

million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr.

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable – CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

Disclaimer

