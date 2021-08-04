DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results HENSOLDT AG records strong order intakte again and increases order backlog to more than EUR 5 billion 04.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Order intake of EUR 2.1 billion in first half of 2021 increases order backlog to a new record high of more than EUR 5 billion

- Revenue of EUR 486 million in the first half of 2021 is 10% above previous years'

period

- With an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 44 million, the result also exceeds the company's own expectations despite the ramp up of major projects

- Full year guidance confirmed for all key performance indicators



Taufkirchen, 4 August 2021 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") is further expanding its strategic position in the German and European security and defence industry. This includes the landmark order to supply the airborne electronic signals intelligence system "PEGASUS ("Persistant German Airborne Surveillance Systems") with a volume of around EUR 1.25 billion. Overall, HENSOLDT's order intake in the first half of 2021 is up 19% compared to same period of the previous year at EUR 2.112 billion (previous year: EUR 1.776 billion). The total order backlog rises to EUR 5.024 billion (previous year: EUR 3.427 billion).

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very pleased that we have been able to accelerate our growth momentum once again. The first half of 2021 proves that as a high-tech provider of electronic and optronic sensor solutions, we are an integral part of many procurement programs. We develop critical elements for next-generation security and defence applications and thus, we are an important technology partner and strategic supplier across domains for Germany and Europe."

Axel Salzmann, CFO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very proud that we were able to exceed our own high expectations. We see that the advised project pipeline is reflected in our order books. In addition, we are consistently converting our order backlog into revenue without losing sight of our costs. Therefore, we can confirm the guidance for all KPIs for the full year 2021."