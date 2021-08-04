The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 03 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.1708 £ 23.5786 Estimated MTD return -0.25 % -0.24 % Estimated YTD return 4.76 % 3.56 % Estimated ITD return 171.71 % 135.79 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 22.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.03 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.66 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A