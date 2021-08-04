checkAd

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first half of 2021

4 August 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

Core earnings

(DKK million) H1
2021 		H1
2020 		 

2020 		2019      2018       

2017       
Total core income 1,179 1,061 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917
Total expenses and depreciation 404 390 788 805 866 845
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 775 671 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072
Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -141 -223 -100 -43 -70
Core earnings 727 530 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002
Result for the portfolio etc. -3 -41 -9 +49 +77 +84
Special costs 8 8 15 15 217 22
Profit before tax 716 481 1,144 1,245 952 1,064

Highlights of the first half of 2021

·The profit before tax is DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

·Core income increases by 11% to DKK 1,179 million following a high level of activity in the first half of the year

·Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 404 million

·The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the half-year

·Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 6% in the bank’s loans compared to the end of June 2020

·The expectations for profit before tax were upwardly adjusted to DKK 1,200-1,500 million in June

·An extra share buy-back programme of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021

·The purchase of BIL Danmark adds more clients and strengthens the bank’s position in private banking

 

 

Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

 

 

John Fisker

Management’s review

Core income

Interest
Net interest income was DKK 652 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 616 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%. The bank is highly satisfied with this development.

The development is partly attributable to a 6% increase in lending compared to the end of June 2020. The increase in lending is broadly based and relates to both niches and retail.

A further reason for the positive development in interest is that the bank lowered the threshold for negative interest on personal customers’ deposits to DKK 100,000 with effect from the beginning of January 2021.

Fee, commission and foreign exchange income
Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 439 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 374 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%. The bank is also highly satisfied with this development, and the increase reflects a very high level of activity – especially in the first quarter of the year. However, the activity level remained high in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect on the “Securities trading”, “Foreign exchange income” and “Asset management and custody accounts” items in particular.

Due to the high level of activity and the continued increase in new customers, the items “Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.” and “Loan fees” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020.

Initiatives aimed at normalising the income from payment handling activities were announced with effect from 1 April 2021. These initiatives are reflected in the income from “Payment handling”, which has improved compared to the first half of 2020.

The income from “Other fees and commission” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020. This is partly attributable to the bank’s focus on the pension and insurance activities.

Sector shares and other operating income
Earnings of DKK 83 million from banking sector shares in the first half of 2021 were DKK 13 million higher than in the first half of 2020, when earnings were DKK 70 million. The earnings derive primarily from returns on the bank’s ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest (BI Holding) and PRAS.

Other operating income stood at DKK 5 million in the first half of the year, in contrast to 2020, when the figure was DKK 1 million. The other operating income for the year relates primarily to the sale of a property.

Core income
Total core income increased by 11%, from DKK 1,061 million in the first half of 2020 to DKK 1,179 million in 2021.

Expenses, depreciation and write-downs
Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 404 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 390 million in 2020, an increase of 3%. 

The increase in the cost level relates to the high level of activity, but an even bigger increase in income compensates for this. 

The rate of costs was 34.2% in the first half of the year, compared to 36.8% in 2020.

Impairment charges for loans etc.
The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 48 million in the first half of 2021 – which breaks down into DKK 19 million in the second quarter of 2021 and DKK 29 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to DKK 38 million and DKK 75 million respectively in the second and first quarters of 2020.

The credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio is generally judged to be good. During the first half of 2021 the bank has seen a decrease in the need for individual impairment charges. At the same time the bank judged that an increase in the management estimates for losses and impairment charges was needed.

The bank thus increased its management estimates for losses and impairment charges considerably during 2020, from DKK 126 million to DKK 566 million. During the first half of 2021, the management estimates increased further to a total of DKK 609 million.

A significant part of the management estimates is attributable to the current economic risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Until the first quarter of 2021, the vast majority of the bank’s customers managed the economic situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for new individual impairment charges was thus limited. This pattern continued in the second quarter of 2021. However, it continues to be the bank’s assessment that considerable risks are associated with how the economy will develop as and when the many state aid schemes are scaled down and discontinued etc. The management estimates relating to the coronavirus pandemic are therefore maintained at a relatively high cumulative level.

In June 2021, the EU reached a political agreement on its common agricultural policy for 2023-2027. A consequence of the agreement is a decrease in the direct support paid to farmers. The actual implementation and detailed consequences are not yet known. The bank has consequently allocated a management estimate to losses and impairment charges with regard to this uncertainty.

In addition, certain parts of the bank’s loans to fisheries are affected by significant quota reductions, primarily as a result of the political agreement with Great Britain in connection with Brexit. The economic framework conditions for large parts of Danish fisheries are thus pending political clarification. The bank allocated management estimates related to this risk as early as 2020. The estimate was further increased in the first half of 2021. The bank’s total exposure to the fisheries sector is 1.6% and the majority of this exposure is judged to be covered by first mortgages on fishing vessels and quotas.

The credit quality of the bank’s personal customers is generally judged to be good. The marked price increases on the housing market in the past few quarters have increased the wealth of many of them. On the other hand, the bank is aware that rising house prices may increase its risk exposure – in particular in respect of first-time buyers.

The bank’s total account for impairment charges was DKK 2,273 million at the end of June 2021 compared to DKK 2,205 million at the end of 2020. At the end of June 2021, 51% of the total account for impairment charges was classified as stage 1 or 2 exposures.

The bank’s total loans to customers with suspended calculation of interest were DKK 179 million at the end of June 2021, compared to DKK 211 million at the end of March 2021. The decline relative to the end of December 2020, when the amount was DKK 265 million, thus continued.

Core earnings
Core earnings for the first half of 2021 were DKK 727 million compared to last year’s DKK 530 million, an increase of 37%.

(DKK million) H1
2021 		H1
2020 		 

2020 		2019      2018       

2017       
Total core income 1,179 1,061 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917
Total expenses and depreciation 404 390 788 805 866 845
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 775 671 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072
Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -141 -223 -100 -43 -70
Core earnings 727 530 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002

Core earnings per share were DKK 25.3 for the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 18.2 in 2020.

*The statement for 2018 was made on a pro forma basis.

 

Result for the portfolio etc.
The result for the portfolio etc. including funding costs for the portfolio was negative by DKK 3 million net for the first half of the year. In the first half of 2020, the result for the portfolio etc. was negative by DKK 41 million net, as a result of the turmoil on the financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has thus recovered some of the negative result of DKK 10 million for the portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, which was attributable to the increase in the long-term interest rates.

Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
The bank treats amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets as a special item, since expensing them enhances the quality of equity and helps to reduce the deduction when computing total capital. Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets amounted to DKK 8 million in the first half-year, unchanged relative to 2020.

Profit before and after tax
The profit before tax was DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 17.4% p.a.

The profit after tax was DKK 573 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 13.9% p.a.

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities
The bank’s balance sheet total at the end of June 2021 stood at DKK 57,123 million, compared to DKK 53,984 million at the end of June 2020.

Relative to June 2020, the bank’s deposits including pooled schemes increased by 4% from DKK 39,670 million to DKK 41,376 million at the end of June 2021, while its loans in the same period increased by 6% from DKK 35,260 million to DKK 37,268 million. Loans increased by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s contingent liabilities including guarantees at the end of June 2021 amounted to DKK 11,811 million, compared to DKK 9,379 million at the end of June 2020.

Credit intermediation
In addition to the traditional bank loans shown on its balance sheet, the bank also arranges mortgage loans on behalf of both Totalkredit and DLR Kredit.

The development in the bank’s total credit intermediation is positive by 8% compared to the end of 2020.


The development is shown in the following summary:

Total credit intermediation 30 June
2021
DKK million 		30 June
2020
DKK million 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK million
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268 35,260 36,241
Arranged mortgage loans and funded home loans – Totalkredit 41,708 37,720 39,454
Arranged mortgage loans – DLR Kredit 9,638 9,291 9,511
Total 88,614 82,271 85,206

Securities and market risk
The item “Shares etc.” amounted to DKK 1,373 million at the end of June 2021, with DKK 27 million in listed shares and investment fund certificates and DKK 1,346 million in sector shares etc., mainly in the companies DLR Kredit, BI Holding and PRAS.

The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 6,966 million, of which the vast majority consisted of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds.

The total interest rate risk – impact on profit of a one percentage point change in interest level – was computed as 1.1% of the bank’s tier 1 capital on 30 June 2021.

The bank’s risk of losses based on a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in the first half of 2021:

  Risk in DKK million Risk relative to equity
end of period in %
Highest risk of loss 15.0   0.18%
Lowest risk of loss 7.4   0.09%
Average risk of loss    11.5   0.14%
End-of-period risk of loss 13.6   0.16%

The bank’s total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue.

Liquidity
The bank’s liquidity situation is good. The bank’s short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months thus amounts to DKK 1.2 billion, balanced by DKK 10.7 billion in short-term deposits in Danmarks Nationalbank, the central bank of Denmark, and in liquid tradable securities.

The bank’s deposits (excluding pooled schemes) and equity exceeded its loans by DKK 7.3 billion and these two items therefore more than fully finance the loan portfolio. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for renewable energy projects is financed back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1.1 billion can be disregarded in terms of liquidity.

In terms of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the bank must comply with the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 30 June 2021, the bank’s LCR was 185%, which thus met the statutory requirement by a good margin.
Capital structure
The bank’s equity at the beginning of 2021 was DKK 8,146 million. The profit for the period must be added to this, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank’s own shares bought must be subtracted. After this, equity at the end of June 2021 was DKK 8,333 million.

The bank’s total capital ratio and tier 1 capital ratio were 21.3% and 17.7% respectively at the end of June 2021. 

Capital ratios H1
 2021 		H1
2020 		 

2020 		2019 2018
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 18.1 17.5 14.7 14.6
Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 18.1 17.5 14.7 14.6
Total capital ratio (%) 21.3 22.1 21.1 20.0 18.4
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 20.7 19.7
MREL capital ratio (%) 28.2 30.0 26.7 27.3 24.9

A new five-year phasing-in period for the dynamic component of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements was introduced in 2020. The bank now uses both the static and the dynamic components of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, including the simplified approach to recalculation of capital requirements.

Calculated without the IFRS 9 transition programmes, the bank’s total capital ratio was 20.1% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.4% on 30 June 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, the bank has started using a new system for calculating the risk-weighted assets. The system was delivered by Moody’s and implemented at the bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata. The system ensures continuous updating of future amendments to acts.

At the end of June 2021, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at 9.3%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a countercyclical buffer of 0%. The total requirement for the bank’s total capital was thus 11.8% at the end of June 2021.

On 22 June 2021, the Systemic Risk Council issued a press release containing a recommendation to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% with effect from 30 September 2022. The Systemic Risk Council also stated that, unless the build-up of risk in the financial system is curbed considerably, the Council expects to recommend a further increase of the buffer rate to 2.0% by the end of 2022.

On 24 June 2021 the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs decided to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% from 30 September 2022.

Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 8.8 billion, the bank had excess capital cover of DKK 4.9 billion relative to the individual solvency requirement, equivalent to 12.0 percentage points at the end of June 2021, and excess capital cover of DKK 3.9 billion compared to the total requirement, equivalent to 9.5 percentage points.

In December 2020, the bank received an MREL requirement of 17.9% applicable from 28 December 2020.

The bank operates with three different capital targets. The capital targets specify that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio must be at least 13.5%, the total capital ratio at least 17% and the MREL capital ratio for covering the MREL requirement at least 23.5%, including the capital buffers.

All capital targets must be met at the end of the year, but the capital ratios may fluctuate over the year. However, the MREL requirement must always be met.

To comply with the MREL requirement, the bank had established funding by the end of 2017 to meet the requirements for grandfathering of contractual senior capital. DKK 0.9 billion of the funding was included to meet the bank’s MREL requirement at the end of June 2021. In addition, the bank issued non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 1.3 billion from December 2018 to December 2020. In May and June 2021, the bank has issued additional non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 638 million, meaning that the bank has now issued non-preferred senior capital to the equivalent of DKK 1.9 billion in total. The bank judges that the issues in the second quarter of 2021 have met the need for issues in 2021.

The bank’s capital for covering the MREL requirement totalled DKK 11.6 billion on 30 June 2021, equivalent to an MREL capital ratio of 28.2%. The excess cover relative to the MREL requirement on 30 June 2021 was thus 10.3 percentage points.

Share buy-back programme and capital reduction
The bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 renewed the previous authorisation of the board of directors to permit the bank, in accordance with applicable law, to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital. The share buy-back programme for the period 4 February to 29 July 2021 was completed by DKK 225 million. On 30 June 2021, 305,500 shares had been bought back and, when the programme ended on 29 July 2021, a total of 361,605 shares had been bought back, which the overview below shows. The remainder of the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme, equivalent to DKK 30 million, will be executed in the period 5 August to 30 September 2021.

The general meeting further decided to cancel the 160,600 of the bank's own shares that were bought in 2020. The capital reduction was finalised on 6 May 2021.

On 30 June 2021, the bank’s actual share capital was thus DKK 28,762,221 in nom. DKK 1 shares: see below.

  Number of shares
Beginning of 2021 29,228,321
  Capital reduction completed by cancellation of own shares -160,600
After the capital reduction in May 2021 29,067,721
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme  
  Bought under the share buy-back programme at the end of June 2021 -305,500
Actual number of shares on 30 June 2021 28,762,221
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme  
  Bought under the share buy-back programme in July 2021 -56,105
Actual number of shares on 31 July 2021 28,706,116

In August 2021, the bank has received the Danish FSA’s approval of a new share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million for implementation from 1 October 2021. The amount of the share buy-back corresponds to the part of the 2020 share buy-back programme totalling DKK 300 million, which was not completed in 2020.

The board of directors is expected to make the final decision to initiate the share buy-back programme during the second half of 2021.

The Supervisory Diamond
The bank complies with the Danish FSA’s Supervisory Diamond which contains a number of benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe.

The Supervisory Diamond benchmarks and limit values and the bank’s key figures are given in the following table.

Benchmark Limit value H1
2021 		H1
2020 		2020  

2019 		2018
Funding ratio < 1 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7
Liquidity benchmark > 100% 178.6% 222.5% 177.6% 193.2% 179.5%
Total large exposures < 175% 108.4% 103.8% 99.8% 121.0% 106.0%
Growth in loans < 20% 5.6% 2.1% 2.2% 6.3% *72.3%
Real property exposure < 25% 17.9% 18.5% 17.9% 17.5% 15.8%

* The increase was mainly caused by the merger with Nordjyske Bank. The pro forma growth in loans for the full year 2018 was 7.0%.

As shown above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank meets all five current limit values by a good margin.

Rating
The bank is rated by the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s confirmed the bank’s ratings on 30 March 2021, including Aa3 for long-term bank deposits, P-1 for short-term bank deposits and A1 for long-term issuer – all with stable outlook.

BIL Danmark
On 23 June 2021, the bank entered into an agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients. The Danish FSA’s approval of a Section 204 takeover pursuant to the Danish Financial Business Act was received on 25 June 2021.

BIL Danmark has branches in both Copenhagen and Aarhus. The clients taken over will primarily be attached to the bank’s private banking branches in Holte and Aarhus.

Ringkjøbing Landbobank took over the client portfolio on 1 July 2021. The clients will be transferred to Ringkjøbing Landbobank during the third quarter of 2021 and will continue to be served by BIL Danmark until then.


The takeover comprises

  • Loans of DKK 1.2 billion
  • Deposits of DKK 0.9 billion
  • Assets under management and custody account holdings of DKK 6.0 billion

distributed across approximately 500 families and companies.

In connection with the transaction, eight client-oriented employees were transfered from BIL Danmark to Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

Payment for the client portfolio will take the form of an earn-out, based on earnings over a two-year period. In this connection, intangible assets in the form of client relationships equivalent to DKK 45 million will be capitalised on the bank’s balance sheet.

The purchase of the BIL Danmark client portfolio will strengthen the bank’s position in private banking.

New mobile banking service
The bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata, has supplied a new mobile banking app. The new mobile banking app establishes a new future-proofed communication platform with the customers and also offers good possibilities for customer self-compliance, better security and integration with third parties.

Roll-out of the new mobile banking app will take place during the third quarter of 2021.

Bank of the year
In June 2021, the bank was awarded the accolade of Bank of the Year among major banks for the sixth time in a row.

As in previous years, the award was made by the online news portal FinansWatch in collaboration with the audit and consultancy firm EY. We are very humbled by this, since happy customers and skilled staff are fundamental to a good bank.

Enlarging the head office
The bank has entered into agreements with a number of builders in the second quarter of 2021 and thus made the final decision to enlarge the head office in Ringkøbing. The plan is that the builders will start the construction work in the fourth quarter of 2021 for completion in December 2022. The enlargement will add just over 1,200 m2.

The enlargement of the head office will help ensure that the bank can continue to pursue an organic growth strategy.

Job appraisal reviews
The annual job appraisal reviews were completed in June. We are pleased to note that the preceding evaluation process and subsequent interviews showed that both wellbeing and collaboration in the bank are generally really good – which is particularly gratifying after five quarters coping with the coronavirus.
The coronavirus situation
We see support of our customers and business partners during the coronavirus pandemic as an important part of our task. From the start of the pandemic we have, of course, also placed great emphasis on protecting our employees to lessen the risk of transmission of the virus.

The bank has thus prepared for operating in an ever-changing environment due to the coronavirus situation and if varying kinds of restrictions may be reintroduced.

Expected results for 2021
On publication of the 2020 annual report, the bank announced its expectations for core earnings for 2021 in the range DKK 1,100-1,300 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,000-1,300 million.

On 8 June 2021, the bank upwardly adjusted its expectations for 2021, primarily as a result of a better income flow than previously expected, primarily as a result of a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity.

The upwardly adjusted expectations for the full year are now core earnings in the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million. The upwardly adjusted expectations are maintained.

Accounting policies
The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2020 annual report.


Key figures

  H1
2021 		H1
2020 		Full year
2020
Key figures for the bank (percent)      
Profit before tax as a percentage of average equity, per annum 17.4 12.6 14.5
Net profit as a percentage of average equity, per annum 13.9 10.1 11.7
       
Rate of costs 34.2 36.8 36.2
       
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 17.9 17.5
Tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 17.9 17.5
Total capital ratio 21.3 21.9 21.1
       
MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9
MREL capital ratio 28.2 29.8 26.7
       
Key figures per DKK 1 share (DKK)      
Core earnings 25.3 18.2 40.2
Net profit 24.9 13.3 31.6
Book value 289.7 261.9 280.2
Share price, end of period 636.0 468.5 554.0
       
Basis of calculation, number of shares 28,765,821 29,067,721 29,067,721


Quarterly overviews

Core earnings

 

  		Q2
2021 		Q1
2021 		Q4
2020 		Q3
2020 		Q2
2020 		Q1
2020 		Q4
2019 		Q3
2019 		Q2
2019 		Q1
2019
(DKK million)                    
Net interest income 327 325 321 319 311 305 292 294 296 291
Net fee and commission income excluding
securities trading 		166 159 156 147 136 152 154 163 159 150
Income from sector shares etc. 43 40 43 38 35 35 36 36 36 37
Foreign exchange income 13 16 13 9 9 10 8 9 8 6
Other operating income 1 4 1 0 1 0 5 7 0 1
Total core income excluding securities trading 550 544 534 513 492 502 495 509 499 485
Securities trading 29 56 32 39 28 39 35 29 23 41
Total core income 579 600 566 552 520 541 530 538 522 526
Staff and administration expenses 195 198 206 179 190 191 202 180 198 198
Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets 4 3 4 5 2 3 9 8 4 2
Other operating expenses 2 2 2 2 0 4 1 0 2 1
Total expenses etc. 201 203 212 186 192 198 212 188 204 201
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 378 397 354 366 328 343 318 350 318 325
Impairment charges for loans and other
receivables etc. 		-19 -29 -38 -44 -66 -75 -25 -26 -24 -25
Core earnings 359 368 316 322 262 268 293 324 294 300
Result for the portfolio etc. +7 -10 +15 +17 +29 -70 -4 +20 +7 +26
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4
Profit before tax 362 354 327 336 287 194 285 341 297 322
Tax 71 72 64 64 60 36 62 66 76 63
Net profit 291 282 263 272 227 158 223 275 221 259


Quarterly overviews – continued

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities

 

  		End of
Q2
2021 		End of
Q1
2021 		End of
Q4
2020 		End of
Q3
2020 		End of
Q2
2020 		End of
Q1
2020 		End of
Q4
2019 		End of
Q3
2019 		End of
Q2
2019 		End of
Q1
2019
(DKK million)                    
Loans 37,268 37,210 36,241 35,479 35,260 36,130 35,465 34,757 34,528 34,195
Deposits including pooled schemes 41,376 41,766 39,639 39,204 39,670 37,051 38,128 38,554 39,070 37,439
Equity 8,333 8,132 8,146 7,884 7,612 7,380 7,610 7,426 7,231 7,071
Balance sheet total 57,123 56,845 54,862 53,956 53,984 51,531 52,941 53,601 52,426 50,266
Contingent liabilities 11,811 10,370 9,812 9,590 9,379 9,992 9,665 10,836 10,466 7,976

Statement of capital

 

  		End of
Q2
2021 		End of
Q1
2021 		End of
Q4
2020 		End of
Q3
2020 		End of
Q2
2020 		End of
Q1
2020 		End of
Q4
2019 		End of
Q3
2019 		End of
Q2
2019 		End of
Q1
2019
(DKK million)                    
Common equity tier 1 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284
Tier 1 capital 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284
Total capital 8,763 8,614 8,774 8,553 8,507 8,009 8,242 7,786 6,854 6,667
MREL capital 11,596 10,837 11,112 11,587 11,580 10,985 11,248 10,790 9,551 9,033
Total risk exposure 41,063 42,271 41,561 39,682 38,900 41,444 41,223 39,547 40,106 38,308
                     
(Percent)                    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8
Tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8
Total capital ratio 21.3 20.4 21.1 21.6 21.9 19.3 20.0 19.7 17.1 17.4
MREL capital ratio 28.2 25.6 26.7 29.2 29.8 26.5 27.3 27.3 23.8 23.6

Statements of income and comprehensive income

 Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year
2020
DKK 1,000
1 Interest income 704,063 680,406 1,373,215
2 Interest expenses 45,476 62,799 120,910
  Net interest income 658,587 617,607 1,252,305
3 Dividends from shares etc. 73,048 71,106 71,241
4 Fee and commission income 454,908 398,037 814,821
4 Fee and commission expenses 44,922 42,604 85,545
  Net interest and fee income 1,141,621 1,044,146 2,052,822
5 Value adjustments +34,528 -19,850 +126,079
  Other operating income 4,751 619 2,054
6,7 Staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933
  Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on
intangible and tangible assets 		14,544 12,866 29,241
  Other operating expenses 4,018 4,218 8,110
8,12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. -53,564 -145,938 -233,348
  Results from investments in associated companies and
group undertakings 		0 0 -13
  Profit before tax 716,235 481,204 1,144,310
9 Tax 143,050 95,952 224,596
  Net profit 573,185 385,252 919,714
         
  Other comprehensive income:      
  Value changes in pension liabilities 0 0 -561
  Total comprehensive income for the period 573,185 385,252 919,153


Core earnings

Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year
2020
DKK 1,000
  Net interest income 651,865 616,265 1,255,816
4 Net fee and commission income excluding securities
trading 		325,164 288,490 591,147
  Income from sector shares etc. 82,834 69,626 150,935
4 Foreign exchange income 29,113 18,725 40,759
  Other operating income 4,751 619 2,054
  Total core income excluding securities trading 1,093,727 993,725 2,040,711
4 Securities trading 84,822 66,943 138,129
  Total core income 1,178,549 1,060,668 2,178,840
6,7 Staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933
  Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets 7,044 5,366 14,241
  Other operating expenses 4,018 4,218 8,110
  Total expenses etc. 403,601 390,273 788,284
  Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 774,948 670,395 1,390,556
  Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. -48,416 -140,790 -223,052
  Core earnings 726,532 529,605 1,167,504
  Result for the portfolio etc. -2,797 -40,901 -8,194
  Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 7,500 7,500 15,000
  Profit before tax 716,235 481,204 1,144,310
9 Tax 143,050 95,952 224,596
  Net profit 573,185 385,252 919,714

                                                                                                            


Balance sheet

 Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June 2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
  Assets      
  Cash in hand and demand deposits with central banks 3,579,716 688,104 659,004
10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 223,034 3,950,526 3,376,233
11,12,13 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268,165 35,259,875 36,241,166
     Loans and other receivables at amortised cost                                                36,153,561 34,021,803 35,088,380
     Wind turbine loans etc. with direct funding 1,114,604 1,238,072 1,152,786
14 Bonds at fair value 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965
15 Shares etc. 1,373,038 1,297,597 1,385,807
  Investments in associated companies 482 457 482
  Investments in group undertakings 11,997 12,035 11,997
16 Assets linked to pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080
17 Intangible assets 1,027,338 1,042,338 1,034,838
  Total land and buildings 212,660 221,320 215,910
     Investment properties 7,667 11,567 7,667
     Domicile properties 177,803 189,735 186,971
     Domicile properties (leasing) 27,190 20,018 21,272
  Other tangible assets 15,871 18,466 17,626
  Current tax assets 0 0 24,249
  Deferred tax assets 18,985 1,828 17,868
  Temporary assets 6,368 9,115 6,368
  Other assets 1,242,803 648,719 510,327
  Prepayments 17,106 17,964 23,209
  Total assets  57,122,925 53,984,273 54,862,129

Balance sheet – continued

  Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June 2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
  Liabilities and equity      
18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,256,658 2,106,397 2,448,918
  Total deposits and other debt 41,375,546 39,670,395 39,638,645
19   Deposits and other debt 36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565
    Deposits in pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080
20 Issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,715 2,363,398 2,361,796
    Preferred senior capital 1,024,285 1,034,703 1,032,489
    Non-preferred senior capital 1,945,430 1,328,695 1,329,307
  Current tax liabilities 73,808 17,720 0
  Other liabilities 452,366 561,724 591,109
  Deferred income 1,976 2,129 1,728
  Total debt 47,130,069 44,721,763 45,042,196
         
  Provisions for pensions and similar liabilities 2,278 2,121 2,560
12 Provisions for losses on guarantees 77,194 63,142 85,814
12 Other provisions for liabilities 33,540 34,597 36,534
  Total provisions for liabilities 113,012 99,860 124,908
         
  Tier 2 capital 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150
21 Total subordinated debt 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150
         
22 Share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228
  Net revaluation reserve under the equity method 406 419 406
  Retained earnings 8,303,372 7,581,912 7,909,643
  Proposed dividend etc. - - 206,598
  Total shareholders’ equity 8,332,846 7,611,559 8,145,875
         
  Total liabilities and equity 57,122,925 53,984,273 54,862,129
23 Own shares      
24 Contingent liabilities etc.      
25 Assets provided as security      
  Credit risk      
26   Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry      
27   Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages
28 Miscellaneous comments      

Statement of changes in equity

DKK 1,000 Share
capital 		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method 		Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2021:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875
Reduction of share capital -160   160   0
Dividend etc. paid       -206,598 -206,598
Dividend received on own shares     1,645   1,645
Purchase of own shares     -613,400   -613,400
Sale of own shares     424,304   424,304
Other equity transactions (employee shares)     7,835   7,835
Total comprehensive income for the period     573,185   573,185
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date 		29,068 406 8,303,372 0 8,332,846


DKK 1,000 Share
capital 		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method 		Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2020:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876
Reduction of share capital -434   434   0
Dividend etc. paid       -327,280 -327,280
Dividend received on own shares     4,966   4,966
Purchase of own shares     -421,125   -421,125
Sale of own shares     351,851   351,851
Other equity transactions (employee shares)     8,019   8,019
Total comprehensive income for the period     385,252   385,252
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date 		29,228 419 7,581,912 0 7,611,559


Statement of changes in equity – continued

DKK 1,000 Share
capital 		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method 		Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity
As at 31 December 2020:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876
Reduction of share capital -434   434   0
Dividend etc. paid       -327,280 -327,280
Dividend received on own shares     4,966   4,966
Purchase of own shares     -680,099   -680,099
Sale of own shares     611,241   611,241
Other equity transactions (employee shares)     8,018   8,018
Total comprehensive income for the year   -13 712,568 206,598 919,153
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date 		29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875


Statement of capital                

  30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
 

Credit risk 		34,153,097 33,777,036 35,080,095
Market risk 3,341,854 2,216,053 2,912,209
Operational risk 3,568,376 2,906,665 3,568,376
Total risk exposure 41,063,327 38,899,754 41,560,680
       
Shareholders’ equity 8,332,846 7,611,559 8,145,875
Proposed dividend etc. - - -206,598
Deduction for expected dividend -196,603 -147,167 -
Addition for transition programme concerning IFRS 9 571,682 677,179 661,258
Deduction for insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures -3,715 - -
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -281,387 -84,170 -244,297
Deduction for prudent valuation -18,214 -16,151 -16,284
Deduction for intangible assets -1,027,338 -1,042,338 -1,034,838
Deferred tax on intangible assets 22,898 26,198 24,548
Deduction of amount of share buy-back programme -255,000 -57,504 -57,504
Actual utilisation of amount of share buy-back programme 183,855 57,504 57,504
Deduction for trading limit for own shares -55,000 -55,000 -55,000
Actual utilisation of the trading limit for own shares 388 2,525 2,794
Common equity tier 1 7,274,412 6,972,635 7,277,458
       
Tier 1 capital 7,274,412 6,972,635 7,277,458
       
Tier 2 capital 1,543,615 1,545,435 1,543,925
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -54,980 -10,998 -46,950
Total capital 8,763,047 8,507,072 8,774,433
Contractual senior funding (grandfathered) 891,424 1,766,956 1,031,852
Non-preferred senior capital 1,941,169 1,305,902 1,305,374
MREL capital 11,595,640 11,579,930 11,111,659


Statement of capital – continued

  30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
       
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 17.9 17.5
Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 17.9 17.5
Total capital ratio (%) 21.3 21.9 21.1
MREL capital ratio (%) 28.2 29.8 26.7
       
Pillar I capital requirements 3,285,066 3,111,980 3,324,854
       
       
Individual solvency requirement (%) 9.3 9.3 9.3
Capital conservation buffer (%) 2.5 2.5 2.5
Countercyclical buffer (%) 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total requirement for the bank’s total capital (%) 11.8 11.8 11.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to individual solvency requirement 12.0 12.6 11.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to total requirement for total capital 9.5 10.1 9.3
       
       
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9
Excess cover in percentage points relative to MREL requirement 10.3 9.6 8.8
       


Notes

Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
1 Interest income      
  Receivables from credit institutions and central
banks – net 		-6,049 -8,786 -15,917
  Loans and other receivables 616,162 629,492 1,251,394
  Discounts – amortisation concerning loans taken over etc.  5,148 5,148 10,296
  Loans – interest on the impaired part of loans -25,192 -31,982 -59,678
  Bonds – net 13,694 4,820 13,188
  Total derivative financial instruments – net 10,946 11,266 20,424
     of which currency contracts – net 4,352 8,017 9,740
     of which interest-rate contracts – net 6,594 3,249 10,684
  Other interest income 1,223 1,762 2,862
  Total interest income 615,932 611,720 1,222,569
         
  Negative interest income transferred to interest expenses      
  Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,876 9,842 17,969
  Bonds 2,574 4,383 10,883
  Total derivative financial instruments 1,527 2,988 4,064
     of which currency contracts 320 776 1,102
     of which interest-rate contracts 1,207 2,212 2,962
  Total negative interest income transferred to interest expenses 6,977 17,213 32,916
         
  Negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses      
  Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 76 161
  Deposits and other debt 81,154 51,397 117,569
  Total negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses 81,154 51,473 117,730
         
  Total interest income 704,063 680,406 1,373,215
  of which interest income from collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions booked under the item “Loans and other receivables” -60 - -


Notes – continued

Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
2 Interest expenses      
  Debt to credit institutions and central banks – net 4,674 6,051 11,885
  Deposits and other debt – net -71,620 -40,854 -97,803
  Issued bonds 10,726 10,285 21,538
  Subordinated debt 13,135 18,000 32,003
  Other interest expenses 430 631 2,641
  Total interest expenses -42,655 -5,887 -29,736
         
  Negative interest expenses transferred to interest income      
  Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 76 161
  Deposits and other debt 81,154 51,397 117,569
  Total negative interest expenses transferred to interest income 81,154 51,473 117,730
         
  Negative interest income transferred from interest income      
  Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,876 9,842 17,969
  Bonds 2,574 4,383 10,883
  Total derivative financial instruments 1,527 2,988 4,064
     of which currency contracts 320 776 1,102
     of which interest-rate contracts 1,207 2,212 2,962
  Total negative interest income transferred from
interest income 		6,977 17,213 32,916
         
  Total interest expenses       45,476 62,799 120,910
         
3 Dividends from shares etc.      
  Shares 73,048 71,106 71,241
  Total dividends from shares etc. 73,048 71,106 71,241
         
4 Gross fee and commission income      
  Securities trading 93,884 75,915 154,196
  Asset management and custody accounts 89,488 81,868 165,388
  Payment handling 55,944 49,041 100,790
  Loan fees 50,796 41,489 91,361
  Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 119,421 108,865 224,817
  Other fees and commission 45,375 40,859 78,269
  Total gross fee and commission income 454,908 398,037 814,821
         
  Net fee and commission income      
  Securities trading 84,822 66,943 138,129
  Asset management and custody accounts 81,033 72,547 150,012
  Payment handling 37,967 31,979 63,072
  Loan fees 44,648 37,938 82,039
  Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 119,421 108,865 224,817
  Other fees and commission 42,095 37,161 71,207
  Total net fee and commission income 409,986 355,433 729,276
  Foreign exchange income 29,113 18,725 40,759
  Total net fee, commission and foreign exchange income 439,099 374,158 770,035


Notes – continued

Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
5 Value adjustments      
  Other loans and receivables, fair value adjustment -2,577 1,453 1,292
  Bonds -16,741 -30,958 10,658
  Shares etc. 12,145 -5,409 76,441
  Foreign exchange 29,113 18,725 40,759
  Total derivative financial instruments -15,339 23,894 24,106
     of which currency contracts -19,887 21,332 22,235
     of which interest-rate contracts 4,549 2,556 1,870
     of which share contracts -1 6 1
  Assets linked to pooled schemes 271,792 -196,275 124,574
  Deposits in pooled schemes -271,792 196,275 -124,574
  Issued bonds etc. 27,927 -27,555 -27,177
  Total value adjustments 34,528 -19,850 126,079
         
6 Staff and administration expenses      
  Payments and fees to general management, board of
directors and shareholders’ committee 		     
     General management 8,933 7,965 17,174
     Board of directors 2,050 1,585 3,170
     Shareholders’ committee 0 0 857
     Total 10,983 9,550 21,201
  Staff expenses      
     Salaries 178,818 178,657 344,570
     Pensions 18,938 21,761 41,958
     Social security expenses 3,042 3,367 5,244
     Costs depending on number of staff 29,690 30,350 60,840
     Total 230,488 234,135 452,612
  Other administration expenses 151,068 137,004 292,120
  Total staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933
         
7 Number of full-time employees      
  Average number of employees during the period
converted into full-time employees 		614 645 632
         
  Number of full-time employees at the end of the period 612 640 612
         
8 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.      
  Net changes in impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. and provisions for losses on guarantees and unutilised credit facilities 68,209 184,363 172,975
  Actual realised net losses 10,547 -6,443 120,051
  Interest on the impaired part of loans -25,192 -31,982 -59,678
  Total impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. 53,564 145,938 233,348


Notes – continued

Note H1
2021
DKK 1,000 		H1
2020
DKK 1,000 		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
9 Tax      
  Tax calculated on income for the year 137,350 91,600 223,794
  Adjustment of deferred tax -2,636 2,004 -3,689
  Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years 8,336 2,348 4,491
  Total tax 143,050 95,952 224,596
         
  Effective tax rate (%):      
  Tax rate currently paid by the bank 22.0 22.0 22.0
  Non-taxable income and non-deductible costs* -2.8 -2.6 -2.5
  Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years etc. 0.8 0.5 0.1
  Total effective tax rate 20.0 19.9 19.6
  * Primarily value adjustment of and dividends from sector shares.      
         


Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks      
  Demand 173,034 267,102 114,751
  Up to and including 3 months 0 3,633,424 3,211,482
  More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 5,000 5,000 5,000
  More than 5 years 45,000 45,000 45,000
  Total receivables from credit institutions and central banks 223,034 3,950,526 3,376,233
         
11 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost      
  Demand 4,296,466 3,185,101 3,859,843
  Up to and including 3 months 2,699,357 2,768,568 1,252,486
  More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 6,124,764 6,361,359 7,954,602
  More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 10,939,389 10,163,551 10,053,336
  More than 5 years 13,208,189 12,781,296 13,120,899
  Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268,165 35,259,875 36,241,166
  of which collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions 20,552 - -

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1
DKK 1,000 		Stage 2
DKK
1,000 		Stage 3
DKK 1,000 		Total
DKK
1,000
12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings        
           
  Impairment charges and provisions
– by stages 		       
           
  As at 30 June 2021        
  Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 249,147 840,023 1,072,925 2,162,095
  Guarantees 19,528 16,671 40,995 77,194
  Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 13,876 19,664 0 33,540
  Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 282,551 876,358 1,113,920 2,272,829
    of which management estimates 130,081 279,666 199,190 608,937
           
  As at 30 June 2020        
  Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 206,485 1,026,425 885,359 2,118,269
  Guarantees 18,467 23,698 20,977 63,142
  Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 16,601 17,996 0 34,597
  Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 241,553 1,068,119 906,336 2,216,008
    of which management estimates 95,152 328,620 100,000 523,772
           
  As at 31 December 2020        
  Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 304,520 839,303 938,449 2,082,272
  Guarantees 23,665 23,886 38,263 85,814
  Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 18,659 17,875 0 36,534
  Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620
    of which management estimates 205,137 255,284 105,765 566,186


Note 30 June
2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued      
         
  In addition to the above, a discount on loans and guarantees taken over from Nordjyske Bank amounted to 19,950 30,246 25,099
         
  The above includes the following stage 3 impairment charges and provisions taken over from Nordjyske Bank:      
         
  Cumulative stage 3 impairment charges and provisions at the end of the previous financial year 247,609 507,433 507,433
  Change during the period -45,500 -186,248 -259,824
  Total stage 3 impairment charges and provisions
taken over 		202,109 321,185 247,609


Notes – continued

Note Stage 1
DKK 1,000 		Stage 2
DKK
1,000 		Stage 3
DKK 1,000 		Total
DKK
1,000 		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12 Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued 		         
             
  Impairment charges and provisions          
             
  As at 30 June 2021          
             
  Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year 		346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 -
  Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 61,579 32,439 53,075 147,093 147,093
  Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts 		-52,601 -81,391 -58,519 -192,511 -192,511
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 100,798 -95,320 -5,478 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -9,119 27,340 -18,221 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,320 -39,310 40,630 0 0
  Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change 		-163,630 151,536 142,270 130,176 130,176
  Previously written down, now definitively lost - 0 -16,549 -16,549 -
  Lost, not previously written down - - -   9,024
  Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -40,218
  Total impairment charges and provisions 282,551 876,358 1,113,920 2,272,829 53,564
  of which regarding credit institutions etc. 10,871 0 0 10,871 8,866

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1
DKK 1,000 		Stage 2
DKK
1,000 		Stage 3
DKK 1,000 		Total
DKK
1,000 		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12 Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued 		         
             
  Impairment charges and provisions          
             
  30 June 2020          
             
  Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year 		136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 -
  Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 53,772 45,382 110,374 209,528 209,528
  Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts 		-22,567 -40,101 -151,183 -213,851 -213,851
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 77,271 -34,537 -42,734 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -6,897 612,243 -605,346 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -778 -3,395 4,173 0 0
  Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change 		4,023 84,521 115,536 204,080 204,080
  Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -15,394 -15,394 -
  Lost, not previously written down - - - - 11,989
  Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -65,808
  Total impairment charges and provisions 241,553 1,068,119 906,336 2,216,008 145,938
  of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,586 0 0 2,586 1,675


Notes – continued

Note Stage 1
DKK 1,000 		Stage 2
DKK
1,000 		Stage 3
DKK 1,000 		Total
DKK
1,000 		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12 Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued 		         
             
  Impairment charges and provisions          
             
  As at 31 December 2020          
             
  Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year 		136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 -
  Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 110,102 86,720 122,077 318,899 318,899
  Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts 		-35,138 -70,486 -180,189 -285,813 -285,813
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 147,307 -58,732 -88,575 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -10,189 453,417 -443,228 0 0
  Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,573 -17,205 18,778 0 0
  Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change 		-394 83,344 153,320 236,270 236,270
  Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -96,381 -96,381 -
  Lost, not previously written down - - - - 66,781
  Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -102,789
  Total impairment charges and provisions 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 233,348
  of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,005 0 0 2,005 1,094


Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
13 Suspended calculation of interest      
  Loans and other receivables with suspended
calculation of interest on the balance sheet date 		179,134 210,744 264,721
         
14 Bonds at fair value      
  Listed on the stock exchange 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965
  Total bonds at fair value 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965
         
15 Shares etc.      
  Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen 8,595 5,328 10,850
  Investment fund certificates 18,766 20,407 29,577
  Unlisted shares at fair value 11,357 12,204 14,186
  Sector shares at fair value 1,334,320 1,259,658 1,331,194
  Total shares etc. 1,373,038 1,297,597 1,385,807
         
16 Assets linked to pooled schemes      
  Cash deposits 22,193 14,296 101,854
         
  Bonds:      
  Other bonds 1,405,930 1,649,986 1,513,905
  Total bonds 1,405,930 1,649,986 1,513,905
         
  Shares:      
  Other shares 767,379 583,278 672,557
  Investment fund certificates 2,984,403 2,011,417 2,411,764
  Total shares 3,751,782 2,594,695 3,084,321
         
  Other items -20,240 -18,590 0
  Total assets linked to pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080
         
17 Intangible assets      
         
  Goodwill      
  Cost at the end of the previous financial year 923,255 923,255 923,255
  Total cost on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255
         
  Write-downs at the end of the previous financial year 0 0 0
  Total write-downs on the balance sheet date 0 0 0
  Total goodwill on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255
         
  Customer relationships      
  Cost at the end of the previous financial year 150,000 150,000  150,000
  Total cost on the balance sheet date 150,000 150,000 150,000
         
  Amortisation at the end of the previous financial year 38,417 23,417 23,417
  Amortisation for the period 7,500 7,500 15,000
  Total amortisation on the balance sheet date 45,917 30,917 38,417
  Total customer relationships on the balance sheet date 104,083 119,083 111,583
         
  Total intangible assets on the balance sheet date 1,027,338 1,042,338 1,034,838

Notes – continued      

Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks      
  Demand 1,086,282 700,603 711,366
  Up to and including 3 months 0 106,291 292,643
  More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 70,778 163,762 385,258
  More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 491,573 590,736 562,413
  More than 5 years 608,025 545,005 497,238
  Total debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,256,658 2,106,397 2,448,918
         
19 Deposits and other debt      
  Demand 31,147,768 29,139,020 29,973,193
  Deposits and other debt with notice:      
  Up to and including 3 months 461,770 936,063 418,740
  More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 1,619,261 1,855,910 1,395,528
  More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 589,293 1,259,521 668,580
  More than 5 years 2,397,789 2,239,494 2,482,524
  Total deposits and other debt 36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565
   of which deposits covered by the Guarantee Fund 61.2% 62.8% 64.1%
         
  Distributed as follows:      
  Demand 31,021,372 29,009,745 29,849,983
  With notice 1,353,354 1,924,570 1,328,132
  Time deposits 516,455 624,097 277,918
  Long-term deposit agreements 966,304 1,338,331 1,050,783
  Special types of deposits 2,358,396 2,533,265 2,431,749
    36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565
         
20 Issued bonds at amortised cost      
  More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 2,356,502 1,676,433 1,675,470
  More than 5 years 613,213 686,965 686,326
  Total issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,715 2,363,398 2,361,796
         
21 Subordinated debt      
  Tier 2 capital:      
     Fixed-rate loan, principal of DKK 500 million,      
     maturity date 13 June 2028 500,000 500,000 500,000
     Floating-rate loan, principal of EUR 100 million,      
     maturity date 22 August 2029 743,615 745,435 743,925
     Floating-rate loan, principal of DKK 300 million,      
     maturity date 13 June 2030 300,000 300,000 300,000
  Adjustment to amortised cost and fair value adjustment 3,383 5,656 5,225
  Total subordinated debt 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150
         
22 Share capital      
  Number of DKK 1 shares      
  Beginning of period 29,228,321 29,661,796 29,661,796
  Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475
  End of period 29,067,721 29,228,321 29,228,321
    of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 300,900 160,600 160,600
  Total share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228


Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000 		30 June 
2020
DKK 1,000 		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
23 Own shares      
  Own shares included in the balance sheet at 0 0 0
  Market value 191,760 77,766 91,767
         
  Number of own shares:      
  Beginning of period 165,644 433,721 433,721
  Purchased during the period 999,016 1,009,724 1,525,629
  Sold during the period -702,550 -843,980 -1,360,231
  Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475
  End of period 301,510 165,990 165,644
    of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 300,900 160,600 160,600
         
  Nominal value of holding of own shares, end of period 302 166 166
  Own shares’ proportion of share capital, end of period (%) 1.0 0.6 0.6
         
24 Contingent liabilities etc.      
         
  Contingent liabilities      
  Financial guarantees 4,371,476 2,943,005 3,536,326
  Guarantees against losses on mortgage credit loans 2,849,588 2,661,206 2,813,424
  Registration and refinancing guarantees 3,762,824 2,925,519 2,684,855
  Sector guarantees 104,802 104,802 104,802
  Other contingent liabilities 721,942 744,079 672,423
  Total contingent liabilities 11,810,632 9,378,611 9,811,830
         
  Other contractual obligations      
  Irrevocable credit commitments etc. 335,995 0 0
  Total other contractual obligations 335,995 0 0
         
25 Assets provided as security      
  First-mortgage loans are provided for renewable energy projects. The loans are funded directly by KfW Bankengruppe, to which security in the associated loans has been provided. Each reduction of the first-mortgage loans is deducted directly from the funding at KfW Bankengruppe.      
  The balance sheet item is 1,114,604 1,238,072 1,152,786
         
  As collateral for clearing and raising of loans, the bank has pledged securities to the central bank of Denmark at a market price of 162,234 309,807 168,512
         
  Amount deposited in a cover-for-liabilities account as security for the Danish Growth Fund up to a specific limit of loss as a consequence of Ringkjøbing Landbobank's ownership interest in Landbrugets Finansieringsbank 0 378 0
         
  Collateral under CSA agreements etc. 33,256 44,110 35,193

                                 

Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021
percent 		30 June
2020
percent 		31 Dec.
2020
percent
26

  		Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector
and industry 		     
         
  Public authorities 0.0 0.0 0.0
         
  Business customers:      
  Agriculture, hunting and forestry      
     Cattle farming etc. 1.2 1.4 1.3
     Pig farming etc. 1.2 1.3 1.2
     Other agriculture, hunting and forestry 4.8 5.7 5.4
  Fisheries 1.6 2.0 1.8
  Industry and raw materials extraction 2.4 2.7 2.7
  Energy supply      
     Renewable energy 6.6 6.9 7.2
     Other energy supply 0.3 0.3 0.3
  Building and construction 3.2 3.4 3.3
  Trade 3.3 3.7 3.3
  Transport, hotels and restaurants 1.9 2.0 2.0
  Information and communication 0.5 0.5 0.5
  Finance and insurance 8.1 7.7 8.1
  Real property      
     First mortgage without prior creditors 13.0 12.6 12.7
     Other real property financing 4.3 4.6 4.2
  Other business customers 6.7 6.7 7.1
  Total business customers 59.1 61.5 61.1
         
  Private individuals 40.9 38.5 38.9
         
  Total 100.0 100.0 100.0


Notes – continued

Note Stage 1
DKK 1,000 		Stage 2
DKK 1,000 		Stage 3
DKK 1,000 		Credit-impaired on initial recogni-tion
DKK 1,000 		Total
DKK 1,000 		Total
%
27 Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages

  		           
               
  As at 30 June 2021            
               
  Credit quality            
  High 52,126,575 141,350 0 0 52,267,925 73%
  Medium 10,263,306 1,620,183 0 0 11,883,489 17%
  Low 1,515,242 3,842,766 0 0 5,358,008 7%
  Credit-impaired 0 0 1,539,220 318,197 1,857,417 3%
  Total 63,905,123 5,604,299 1,539,220 318,197 71,366,839 100%
               
  Impairment charges etc. 282,551 876,358 911,811 202,109 2,272,829  
   

  		           
  As at 30 June 2020            
               
  Credit quality            
  High 45,626,332 148,067 0 0 45,774,399 72%
  Medium 8,688,157 1,793,429 0 0 10,481,586 16%
  Low 1,745,464 4,493,542 0 0 6,239,006 10%
  Credit-impaired 0 0 955,858 463,229 1,419,087 2%
  Total 56,059,953 6,435,038 955,858 463,229 63,914,078 100%
               
  Impairment charges etc. 241,553 1,068,119 585,151 321,185 2,216,008  
   

  		           
  As at 31 December 2020            
               
  Credit quality            
  High 47,043,274 123,728 0 0 47,167,002 72%
  Medium 9,525,618 1,630,433 0 0 11,156,051 17%
  Low 1,640,245 3,932,329 0 0 5,572,574 8%
  Credit-impaired 0 0 1,415,013 366,909 1,781,922 3%
  Total 58,209,137 5,686,490 1,415,013 366,909 65,677,549 100%
               
  Impairment charges etc. 346,844 881,064 729,103 247,609 2,204,620  


Notes – continued

28 Miscellaneous comments
 

The statement of core earnings for 2017 and 2018 on pages 1 and 4 was calculated pro forma by adding up figures from Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative measure of performance “Core earnings” and pro forma figures from Nordjyske Bank, converted and adjusted to Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative performance measure “Core earnings”.



Core earnings per share on page 4 are stated for the “old” Ringkjøbing Landbobank up to and including 2017, pro forma for 2018 and for the merged bank from 2019.



The various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios as stated on pages 7, 12, 14, 21, 22 and 38 were adjusted retrospectively in 2020 for the period from the end of the second quarter of 2018 to the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjustment was made because the Danish FSA advised the bank in 2020 that it cannot include the IFRS 9 addition taken over from Nordjyske Bank in the calculation of the transition programme concerning IFRS 9. The change had a small effect on the various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios.


Main figures

Summary of income statement (DKK million) H1
2021 		H1
2020 		Full year
2020
Net interest income 659 618 1,252
Dividends from shares etc. 73 71 71
Net fee and commission income 410 355 730
Net interest and fee income 1,142 1,044 2,053
Value adjustments +35 -20 +126
Other operating income 5 1 2
Staff and administration expenses 393 381 766
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets 15 13 29
Other operating expenses 4 4 8
Impairment charges for loans and receivables etc. -54 -146 -234
Profit before tax 716 481 1,144
Tax 143 96 224
Net profit 573 385 920


Main figures from the balance sheet (DKK million) 30 June
2021 		30 June
2020 		31 Dec.
2020
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268 35,260 36,241
Deposits and other debt including pooled schemes 41,376 39,670 39,639
Subordinated debt 1,547 1,551 1,549
Equity 8,333 7,612 8,146
Balance sheet total 57,123 53,984 54,862


The Danish FSA’s official key figures/ratios etc. for Danish banks
 

  H1
2021 		H1
2020 		 

2020
Capital ratios:        
Total capital ratio % 21.3 22.1 21.1
Tier 1 capital ratio % 17.7 18.1 17.5
Individual solvency requirement % 9.3 9.3 9.3
MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA % 17.9 20.2 17.9
MREL capital ratio % 28.2 30.0 26.7
 

  		       
Earnings:        
Return on equity before tax % 8.7 6.3 14.5
Return on equity after tax % 7.0 5.1 11.7
Income/cost ratio DKK 2.54 1.89 2.10
Return on assets % 1.0 0.7 1.7
         
Market risk:        
Interest rate risk % 1.1 1.2 1.0
Foreign exchange position % 1.3 2.1 0.1
Foreign exchange risk % 0.0 0.0 0.0
         
Liquidity risk:        
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) % 185 239 206
Loans and impairments thereon relative to deposits % 95.2 94.2 96.7
         
Credit risk:        
Loans relative to shareholders’ equity   4.5 4.6 4.4
Growth in loans % 2.8 -0.6 2.2
Total large exposures (< 175%) % 108.4 103.8 99.8
Cumulative impairment ratio % 4.4 4.7 4.6
Impairment ratio % 0.10 0.31 0.48
Proportion of receivables at reduced interest % 0.3 0.4 0.5
         
Share return:        
Earnings per share*/*** DKK 1,982.3 1,321.8 3,155.6
Book value per share*/** DKK 28,967 26,190 28,029
Dividend per share* DKK 0 0 700
Market price relative to earnings per share*/***   32.1 35.4 17.6
Market price relative to book value per share*/**   2.20 1.79 1.98
*      Calculated on the basis of a denomination of DKK 100 per share. 
**     Calculated on the basis of number of shares in circulation at the end of the period.
***   Calculated on the basis of the average number of shares. The average number of shares is calculated as a simple average of the shares at the beginning and the end of the period.

Management statement

The board of directors and the general management have today discussed and approved the interim report of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021.

The interim report is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Business Act and other Danish disclosure requirements for listed financial companies. We consider the chosen accounting policies to be appropriate and the estimates made responsible, so that the interim report provides a true and fair view of the bank’s assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2021 and of the result of the bank’s activities for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021. We also believe that the management’s review contains a true and fair account of the development in the bank’s activities and financial circumstances as well as a description of the most important risks and uncertainties which can affect the bank.

The interim report has not been audited or reviewed, but the bank’s external auditors have verified the profit by carrying out procedures corresponding to those required for a review and have thereby checked that the conditions for ongoing recognition of the profit for the period in the common equity tier 1 capital have been met.

Ringkøbing, 4 August 2021

General management:
       
       
       
John Fisker
CEO 		Claus Andersen
General Manager 		Jørn Nielsen
General Manager 		Carl Pedersen
General Manager
       
       
Board of directors:
       
       
       
Martin Krogh Pedersen
Chairman 		Mads Hvolby
Deputy Chairman 		Jens Møller Nielsen
Deputy Chairman
     
     
     
Morten Jensen Jon Steingrim Johnsen Jacob Møller
     
     
     
Lone Rejkjær Söllmann Sten Uggerhøj
   
   
   
Dan Junker Astrup
Employee board member 		Gitte E.S.H. Vigsø
Employee board member 		Arne Ugilt
Employee board member 		Finn Aaen
Employee board member
           

Attachment





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021 Nasdaq CopenhagenLondon Stock ExchangeEuronext DublinOther stakeholders 4 August 2021 Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021 The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million …

