Ringkjobing Landbobank to Buy Back Another DKK 242.5 Million Worth of Shares

Autor: PLX AI
04.08.2021, 07:36  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RILBA says an extra share buy-back program of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021.The bank delivered core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021The profit before …

  • (PLX AI) – RILBA says an extra share buy-back program of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021.
  • The bank delivered core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021
  • The profit before tax is equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4%
  • The expectations for profit before tax were upwardly adjusted to DKK 1,200-1,500 million in June
  • Net interest income was DKK 652 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 616 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%.
  • Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 439 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 374 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%
  • The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect
  • Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 404 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 390 million in 2020, an increase of 3%
  • The increase in the cost level relates to the high level of activity


