DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised 04-Aug-2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All figures unaudited:

- Total revenues: up 5% to EUR 280.4 million

- Cloud sales: up 11% to EUR 63.5 million

- EBIT: up 9% to EUR 15.8 million

- Earnings for the period: up 12% to EUR 10.5 million

- Guidance for sales and EBIT 2020/21 raised

Filderstadt, 4 August 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 today.

The economic recovery is giving an additional boost to All for One Group's strategy of comprehensively taking customers' competitiveness in the digital world to the next level. Total revenues of EUR 280.4 million are 5% up year on year. The Group was able to further increase recurring revenues from cloud services and support (plus 11% to EUR 63.5 million) and from software support (plus 2% to EUR 83.5 million). License revenues decreased (minus 11% to EUR 18.2 million). Consulting and services revenues increased by 6% compared to the prior-year level (Oct 2019 - Jun 2020: EUR 108.3 million).

EBITDA totalled EUR 31.9 million (Oct 2019 - Jun 2020: EUR 31.0 million), up 3%. The EBITDA margin relevant to sales amounted to 11.4% (Oct 2019- Jun 2020: 11.6%). Likewise, EBIT increased disproportionately to sales performance, rising 9% to EUR 15.8 million. EBT totalled EUR 14.9 million (plus 11%), while the earnings for the period amounted to EUR 10.5 million (plus 12%), and earnings per share to EUR 2.08 (plus 12%). The equity ratio as of 30 June 2021 was 34% (30 Sep 2020: 35%). Year on year, the headcount has increased by 8% to 1,956.

Following close examination of its guidance from 13 November 2020 for financial year 2020/21 - a slight increase in sales compared to the prior-year result of EUR 355.4 million and EBIT in the range between EUR 17.5 million and 20.5 million - the Group has revised its forecast upwards. It now expects sales in financial year 2020/21 of between EUR 370 million and 380 million and EBIT in the range between EUR 19 million and 22 million. Economic development over the coming months and weeks remains the biggest risk.

All for One Group SE will be publishing its full quarterly statement for the 9-month period 2020/21 as scheduled on 6 August 2021.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com

04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: All for One Group SE Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40 70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-260 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222 E-mail: dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com Internet: www.all-for-one.com ISIN: DE0005110001 WKN: 511000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1223868

End of Announcement DGAP News Service