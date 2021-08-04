checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 07:41  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised

04-Aug-2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE - 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised

All figures unaudited:

- Total revenues: up 5% to EUR 280.4 million

- Cloud sales: up 11% to EUR 63.5 million

- EBIT: up 9% to EUR 15.8 million

- Earnings for the period: up 12% to EUR 10.5 million

- Guidance for sales and EBIT 2020/21 raised

Filderstadt, 4 August 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 today.

The economic recovery is giving an additional boost to All for One Group's strategy of comprehensively taking customers' competitiveness in the digital world to the next level. Total revenues of EUR 280.4 million are 5% up year on year. The Group was able to further increase recurring revenues from cloud services and support (plus 11% to EUR 63.5 million) and from software support (plus 2% to EUR 83.5 million). License revenues decreased (minus 11% to EUR 18.2 million). Consulting and services revenues increased by 6% compared to the prior-year level (Oct 2019 - Jun 2020: EUR 108.3 million).

EBITDA totalled EUR 31.9 million (Oct 2019 - Jun 2020: EUR 31.0 million), up 3%. The EBITDA margin relevant to sales amounted to 11.4% (Oct 2019- Jun 2020: 11.6%). Likewise, EBIT increased disproportionately to sales performance, rising 9% to EUR 15.8 million. EBT totalled EUR 14.9 million (plus 11%), while the earnings for the period amounted to EUR 10.5 million (plus 12%), and earnings per share to EUR 2.08 (plus 12%). The equity ratio as of 30 June 2021 was 34% (30 Sep 2020: 35%). Year on year, the headcount has increased by 8% to 1,956.

Following close examination of its guidance from 13 November 2020 for financial year 2020/21 - a slight increase in sales compared to the prior-year result of EUR 355.4 million and EBIT in the range between EUR 17.5 million and 20.5 million - the Group has revised its forecast upwards. It now expects sales in financial year 2020/21 of between EUR 370 million and 380 million and EBIT in the range between EUR 19 million and 22 million. Economic development over the coming months and weeks remains the biggest risk.

All for One Group SE will be publishing its full quarterly statement for the 9-month period 2020/21 as scheduled on 6 August 2021.




Contact:
All for One Group SE, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com

04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-260
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222
E-mail: dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223868

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1223868  04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223868&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAll for One Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised 04-Aug-2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Verlangen des Hauptaktionärs auf Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beta Systems Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status consolidated financial statements FY 2020 and ongoing projects
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Ausblick für 2021 auf 700 Mio. EUR bis 800 Mio. EUR angehoben
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: Durchbruch bei der Tokenisierung von Eigenkapital: WEG Bank AG begibt neue Aktien als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:54 UhrDGAP-News: All for One Group SE: 9-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Cloudumsätze mit starkem Plus // SAP S/4HANA Transformation zieht an // Prognose angehoben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:53 UhrDGAP-News: All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:53 UhrDGAP-News: All for One Group SE: 9-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Cloudumsätze mit starkem Plus // SAP S/4HANA Transformation zieht an // Prognose angehoben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:41 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: - 9-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Cloudumsätze mit starkem Plus // SAP S/4HANA Transformation zieht an // Prognose angehoben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:41 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: - 9-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Cloudumsätze mit starkem Plus // SAP S/4HANA Transformation zieht an // Prognose angehoben
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.07.21All for One und SNP bauen Partnerschaft aus
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen