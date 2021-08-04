DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast All for One Group SE: 9-month results 2020/21: Strong growth in cloud sales // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance raised 04.08.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlights (all figures unaudited)

- Microsoft Partner of the Year - »SAP on Azure« finalist for CONVERSION/4

- Cloud sales: up 11% to EUR 63.5 million, share of recurring revenues: 52% (prior year: 52%)

- License revenues: down 11% to EUR 18.2 million

- Total revenues: up 5% to EUR 280.4 million

- EBIT: up 9% to EUR 15.8 million, earnings for the period: up 12% to EUR 10.5 million

- CORE segment: SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace

- LOB segment: Strong increase in cloud subscriptions and EBIT

- Guidance for sales and EBIT 2020/21 raised

Filderstadt, 4 August 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 today.

The economic recovery is giving an additional boost to All for One Group's strategy of comprehensively taking customers' competitiveness in the digital world to the next level. The Group was able to further increase recurring revenues both from cloud services and support (plus 11% to EUR 63.5 million) and from software support (plus 2% to EUR 83.5 million). At EUR 146.9 million in total (plus 6%), recurring revenues continue to account for 52% of total sales.

License revenues decreased by 11% to EUR 18.2 million compared to the prior 9-month period. The trend reflects both the cloud transformation (»Rise with SAP«) and projects that were shelved in the wake of the pandemic and are now increasingly being revived. Compared to the prior-year quarter, licensing revenues increased by 35% in the 3rd quarter (Apr - Jun 2021) to EUR 6.1 million. Consulting and services revenues increased by 6% compared to the prior-year level (Oct 2019 - Jun 2020: EUR 108.3 million). Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 280.4 million (9 months 2020/21) are up 5% year on year, with the 3rd quarter (Apr - Jun 2021) recording an increase of 11% versus the corresponding prior-year quarter, to EUR 94.9 million.