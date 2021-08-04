Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability

- Notable improvement in operating profitability – EBITDA of € 15 million

- Outlook for FY 2021/22: Increased sales of at least € 2 billion, improved EBITDA margin of 6 to 7 percent, and slightly positive net result after taxes

- Sustainably high potential for result and free cash flow through lowering of break-even point to around € 1.9 billion in FY 2022/23

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has made a positive start to financial year 2021/22 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Thanks to a broad market recovery in virtually all regions and growing successes from the Group's transformation strategy, the company has been able to deliver the promised improvements in sales and operating profitability in the first quarter. For example, sales for the quarter increased by around a third compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, from € 330 million to € 441 million. EBITDA, which was influenced in the equivalent quarter of the previous year by high earnings of € 73 million from the reorganization of retirement provision and the widespread use of short-time working, improved substantially on an operational level to € 15 million.1 Thus, despite clearly reduced sales, the figure for the period under review even exceeded the pre-crisis level recorded in FY 2019/20 (€ 11 million).

"As demonstrated by our encouraging initial quarter of financial year 2021/22, Heidelberg is really delivering! Buoyed by the global economic recovery and the notable improvement in operating profitability, we are also very optimistic about meeting the targets announced for the year as a whole," reports Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.

Positive trend in growth areas continues – significant uptick in demand in China and further dynamic expansion in e-mobility sector

Confidence regarding financial year 2020/21 as a whole is being fueled by a broad market recovery that, along with orders from the successful trade show in China, has led to incoming orders of € 652 million – an increase of some 89 percent compared with the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Given the marked uptick in demand – especially for innovative new products such as the Speedmaster CX 104 universal press – Heidelberg is convinced it can continue building on the company's market-leading position in China, the world's number one growth market.