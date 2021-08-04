DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler raises guidance for 2021 following strong first six months 04.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strong operating earnings (EBIT before special items) of 722 million euros (prior year: 54 million euros) with strong EBIT margin before special items of 10.3 percent driven by all three divisions

- Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 243 million euros considerably better than prior year period (-148 million euros)

- Guidance for 2021 raised following strong H1/2021 with cautious outlook for H2/2021



Herzogenaurach | August 4, 2021 | Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler presented its interim report for the first half of 2021 today. The Schaeffler Group's revenue for the first six months amounts to 7,014 million euros (prior year: 5,572 million euros). The considerable constant-currency increase in revenue for the first half of 2021 of 27.4 percent compared to the prior year period was due to the strong rise in demand across all divisions and regions. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 rose by 50.6 percent at constant-currency to 3,454 million euros (prior year: 2,291 million euros). These growth rates are partly due to the low basis for comparison since the implications of the coronavirus pandemic had led to a marked decline in revenue for the first half of 2020.

The recovery in the first six months was most clearly visible in the revenue trend of the Automotive Technologies division which reported constant-currency growth of 34.9 percent. All four regions reported growth rates in the double digits. The improved economic environment resulted in second-quarter constant-currency growth of 67.5 percent in the Europe region and 90.3 percent in the Americas region. The coronavirus pandemic had severely affected business in both regions in the second quarter of 2020. The growth rate for the Greater China region of 10.7 percent at constant currency was more moderate, partly due to the higher basis for comparison in the second prior year quarter. The Asia/Pacific region reported constant-currency revenue growth of 58.7 percent.