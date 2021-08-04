checkAd

KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses

KION GROUP AG
KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses

KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses

- Project partners KION Group, LeddarTech, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the STARS Lab at the University of Toronto develop intelligent indoor cartography

- ARIBIC is funded by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi)

- Project scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023

 

Frankfurt/Main, 4 August 2021 - The KION Group and its cooperating partners LeddarTech, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the STARS Lab at the University of Toronto have started research project "ARIBIC". The acronym stands for "Artificial Intelligence-Based Indoor Cartography": continuous data evaluation shall make it possible to create a real-time digital twin of a warehouse or a production environment. This is a further step in order to enhance already existing digital twin solutions as well as simulation and emulation platforms of KION Group. German and Canadian government agencies are convinced of the project's potential and provided research budgets. The research project is one of several cooperations KION Group has already started with different partners.

Automated guided vehicles are already being used on a large scale in warehouses and production facilities today. With modern sensor technology such as laser scanners and cameras, they find their way safely through racks, production lines, and warehouses. In the process, they continuously generate a considerable amount of data about the environment in which they move. However, this data is usually not yet systematically processed and lies fallow. What if the full potential of these bits and bytes could be exploited?

