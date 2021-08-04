checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​VERIANOS SE to support value creation strategy with two senior hires

04.08.2021
VERIANOS SE to support value creation strategy with two senior hires

  • Claudia Hickmann appointed Director Transactions
  • Virginia Dominguez de la Torre new Head of Spain

Cologne, 4 August 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) is strengthening the company's value creation strategy with two senior hires. Claudia Hickmann has been appointed as new Director Transactions as of 1 August 2021. Most recently, she was a Senior Investment Manager at Ampega Real Estate GmbH (formerly Talanx Immobilien Management GmbH) and responsible for the acquisition of commercial properties as well as for the sale of assets in Germany. As of 1 July 2021, Virginia Dominguez de la Torre Unceta has been appointed Head of VERIANOS Spain branch. She has more than 15 years of experience in the Spanish real estate market and most recently worked as an independent consultant for international investors and project developers.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "We are very much looking forward to working with Claudia and Virginia. With their expertise and network in Germany and Spain, they are a great addition to our team and will both contribute to our strategy of generating sustainable above-average returns through high-quality investments and successful asset management. Year to date we have already exceeded the average transaction volume of the previous years and I am certain that Claudia and Virgina will have a meaningful impact in adding attractive investments with strong value creation potential."
 

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 200 46 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com
https://www.verianos.com/en/

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke | Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


