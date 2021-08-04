checkAd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FCR Immobilien AG with substantial increase in earnings during the 1st half-year 2021, FFO rises by 67 %

- FFO climbs by 67 % to EUR 3.7 million

- EBT improved by 53 % to EUR 6.7 million, EPRA-NAV per share increased to EUR 11.93

- Focusing on portfolio management and successful asset management as drivers

- Confirmation of the forecast for the full year with an EBT of EUR 14.0 million and FFO of EUR 8.0 million
 

Pullach im Isartal, 04.08.2021: FCR Immobilien AG ("FCR", ISIN DE000A1YC913) has achieved a significant increase in earnings, based on IFRS figures, during the 1st half-year 2021. The Funds from Operations (FFO) rose by 67 % to EUR 3.7 million, after EUR 2.2 million during the prior year period. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved by 53 % to EUR 6.7 million, after EUR 4.4 million during the first half-year 2020. The increase in earnings is an expression of the very encouraging development of the standing portfolio. As a result of the active asset management, the occupancy rate was further improved to 91.6 % after 90.3 % at the end of 2020. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) rose to 5.3 years after previously 5.1 years at the end of 2020. With these figures FCR has laid an excellent foundation for its further business development and hence confirms the forecast for the full year. This is based on the assumption of an FFO of EUR 8.0 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 14.0 million.

FCR has already acquired 12 properties during the 1st half-year 2021. For 10 properties the transfer of benefits and encumbrances will only take place at the beginning of the 2nd half-year. Consequently, further growth is already secured. Together with the acquired properties, FCR has at the end of the 1st half-year a standing portfolio of EUR 352 million for 95 properties. 90 properties are part of the core of portfolio management. The other five properties in the trading and development portfolio will be gradually sold.

