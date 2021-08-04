Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting Infinera’s ICE6 800G Solution

Sparkle successfully completed a trial deploying Infinera’s ICE6 technology on live links from Catania to Milan and from Rome to Milan, achieving wavelength speeds of 500 Gb/s across 2,136 kilometers and 700 Gb/s over 858 kilometers, respectively, setting a milestone for European long-distance data transmission. The successful trial underscored how Infinera’s ICE6 solution can enable Sparkle to significantly increase capacity on live and key routes throughout Italy. Infinera and Sparkle plan to deploy 800G channels along other routes on the Sparkle network.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Sparkle , the international service provider of TIM Group and among the top 10 global operators, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G -capable coherent technology to enhance its new Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone, Nibble. Deploying Infinera’s ICE6 solution will enable Sparkle to launch new 400 GbE services over its existing infrastructure while boosting its network capacity by up to 54%, as demonstrated in a recent trial on two of Sparkle’s major routes in Italy.

Sparkle operates a state-of-the-art global communications infrastructure to provide a full range of connectivity, multi-cloud, colocation, mobile, and voice services to enterprises, OTTs, carriers, media, and content players. With Infinera’s ICE6 solution, Sparkle further scales up on its transmission capabilities – up to 30 Tb/s per link – and offers very high-capacity bandwidth and enhanced service flexibility to meet booming customer demand on the corridors linking Sicily and the whole Mediterranean area with Milan and the main European hubs.

“Infinera’s innovative ICE6 optical networking solution supports the evolution of our network, enabling us to deliver spectral efficiency and high-capacity services to meet customer expectations,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CTO at Sparkle.

“Infinera looks forward to working with Sparkle to enhance the capabilities of its pan-Mediterranean optical network with ICE6 and enabling Sparkle to offer new high-speed services to its customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group’s fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP Transit, Capacity, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as Fixed and Mobile operators. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries. Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com.