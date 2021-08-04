checkAd

Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting Infinera’s ICE6 800G Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 08:00  |  55   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Sparkle, the international service provider of TIM Group and among the top 10 global operators, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G-capable coherent technology to enhance its new Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone, Nibble. Deploying Infinera’s ICE6 solution will enable Sparkle to launch new 400 GbE services over its existing infrastructure while boosting its network capacity by up to 54%, as demonstrated in a recent trial on two of Sparkle’s major routes in Italy.

Sparkle successfully completed a trial deploying Infinera’s ICE6 technology on live links from Catania to Milan and from Rome to Milan, achieving wavelength speeds of 500 Gb/s across 2,136 kilometers and 700 Gb/s over 858 kilometers, respectively, setting a milestone for European long-distance data transmission. The successful trial underscored how Infinera’s ICE6 solution can enable Sparkle to significantly increase capacity on live and key routes throughout Italy. Infinera and Sparkle plan to deploy 800G channels along other routes on the Sparkle network.

Sparkle operates a state-of-the-art global communications infrastructure to provide a full range of connectivity, multi-cloud, colocation, mobile, and voice services to enterprises, OTTs, carriers, media, and content players. With Infinera’s ICE6 solution, Sparkle further scales up on its transmission capabilities – up to 30 Tb/s per link – and offers very high-capacity bandwidth and enhanced service flexibility to meet booming customer demand on the corridors linking Sicily and the whole Mediterranean area with Milan and the main European hubs.

“Infinera’s innovative ICE6 optical networking solution supports the evolution of our network, enabling us to deliver spectral efficiency and high-capacity services to meet customer expectations,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CTO at Sparkle.

“Infinera looks forward to working with Sparkle to enhance the capabilities of its pan-Mediterranean optical network with ICE6 and enabling Sparkle to offer new high-speed services to its customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com 

About Sparkle
Sparkle is TIM Group’s fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP Transit, Capacity, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as Fixed and Mobile operators. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries. Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting Infinera’s ICE6 800G Solution SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Sparkle, the international service provider of TIM Group and among the top 10 global operators, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G-capable coherent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Advantest’s Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Achieves Record-High Attendance
Outlook Therapeutics Reports Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from Pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO Trial ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Mirdametinib in Patients with ...
iMedia Announces Accretive Acquisition of Synacor’s Portal & Advertising Business Segment
Triumph Gold Completes Artificial Intelligence Study at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon
Versus Systems, Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce to Speak on Fan Engagement at Bowl Season ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board