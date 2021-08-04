checkAd

Schaeffler Raises Outlook After Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates

(PLX AI) – Schaeffler raised outlook for the year again after first-half earnings beat consensus estimates. Now sees revenue growth of more than 11 percent at constant currency (previously more than 10 percent)Now sees EBIT margin before special …

  • (PLX AI) – Schaeffler raised outlook for the year again after first-half earnings beat consensus estimates.
  • Now sees revenue growth of more than 11 percent at constant currency (previously more than 10 percent)
  • Now sees EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9.5 percent (previously 7 to 9 percent) in 2021
  • The guidance for free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities has been raised to more than 400 million euros (previously more than 300 million euros)
