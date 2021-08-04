Schaeffler Raises Outlook After Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 08:03 | 22 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Schaeffler raised outlook for the year again after first-half earnings beat consensus estimates. Now sees revenue growth of more than 11 percent at constant currency (previously more than 10 percent)Now sees EBIT margin before special … (PLX AI) – Schaeffler raised outlook for the year again after first-half earnings beat consensus estimates. Now sees revenue growth of more than 11 percent at constant currency (previously more than 10 percent)Now sees EBIT margin before special … (PLX AI) – Schaeffler raised outlook for the year again after first-half earnings beat consensus estimates.

Now sees revenue growth of more than 11 percent at constant currency (previously more than 10 percent)

Now sees EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9.5 percent (previously 7 to 9 percent) in 2021

Now sees EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9.5 percent (previously 7 to 9 percent) in 2021

The guidance for free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities has been raised to more than 400 million euros (previously more than 300 million euros)



