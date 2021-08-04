Ørsted Completed 367 MW Wind Farm in Texas, Its Largest Onshore to Date Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 08:07 | 27 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas, its largest onshore project to date. Ørsted’s total onshore capacity now over 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage in operationThe project has secured long-term power … (PLX AI) – Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas, its largest onshore project to date. Ørsted’s total onshore capacity now over 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage in operationThe project has secured long-term power … (PLX AI) – Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas, its largest onshore project to date.

Ørsted’s total onshore capacity now over 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage in operation

The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for the majority of the power generated from the project

The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for the majority of the power generated from the project

Both PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the Haystack Wind project in SPP (Southwest Power Pool), due online later this year



