DGAP-News DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO MAXIMIZE AND STRATEGIZE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ACCUMTM PLATFORM AND CLINICAL TRIALS

04.08.2021 / 08:30
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 4th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the agreement with the German renowned pharmaceutical consulting and advisory company, Pharmalex GmbH, through Biopharma Excellence.

With more than 35,000 successful projects completed, Pharmalex GmbH is a leading provider of specialized services for the pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical device industries that prioritize compliance. Biopharma Excellence, a Pharmalex GmbH division, is a leading pharmaceutical consultancy company with expertise covering all areas from development to approval and partnering of biopharmaceuticals with a focus on Europe, United States and Japan regulatory affairs.

Dr.Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will advise and guide Defence through both strategy and regulatory affairs, related mainly on integrated drugs/products developments, manufacturing, control, clinical trials, FDA IND , and potential strategic pharma partners. Dr. Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will be the Lead Scientist to achieve the mandate.

Dr. Michael Pfleiderer is an internationally renowned expert in regulatory affairs and development of vaccines. He's a biologist holding a Ph.D. in molecular virology. From 1998-2016, Dr. Pfleiderer had been the Head of the Human Viral Vaccines Section at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines.

