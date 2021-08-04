Change of CEO at Martela Corporation

The CEO of Martela Corporation, Artti Aurasmaa, has decided to step down from his role to take a new position in another organization. Aurasmaa will continue to work for Martela up to the end of his six-month notice period. The Board of Directors at Martela will immediately launch the search for a new CEO.

“We have revised Martela’s strategy during the past year, and the operational team is extremely competent. The company has advanced to a vanguard position in modern hybrid work. Its delivery capability is in good shape as the pandemic eases out, and customer satisfaction is at an excellent level. In this situation, with a confident mind, I have decided to accept a new challenge outside Martela,” Artti Aurasmaa says.