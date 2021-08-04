checkAd

Aspo specifies its financial guidance for 2021 and provides preliminary information on its operating profit for the first half of the year

Aspo Plc
Inside information
August 4 2021at 09.45


Aspo specifies its financial guidance for 2021 and provides preliminary information on its operating profit for the first half of the year

Aspo Plc will specify its guidance for the full year 2021 in view of market developments at the beginning of the second half and the revised market and demand outlook for businesses towards the end of the year.

New guidance
Aspo 's operating profit will be approximately EUR 30-36 million (19.3 million) in 2021.

Previous guidance (issued 11 February 2021)
Aspo’s operating profit in 2021 will be higher than in 2020 (EUR 19.3 million).

The financial guidance is specified due to increased industrial demand, which has further strengthened market environment of ESL Shipping and the positive development of transport volumes, especially among customers in the steel and forest industry. Telko's earnings development has also continued to be stronger than expected during the first half of the year.

Profit for the first half of the year
Aspo's operating profit for the first six months of the year is the highest in the company's history at EUR 17.5 million (H1/2020: EUR 8.1 million).

Aspo will publish its half-year financial report from 1 January to 30 June 2021 on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Aki Ojanen, CEO
tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com





